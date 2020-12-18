Emerson's on Main unwraps its next gift

When COVID-19 struck earlier this year, Emerson’s on Main felt its side effects. A decision had to be made to downsize or face extinction.
This Christmas, it is a matter of survival in what is normally a time of light.
The iconic Osage store has moved across the street to a location with less room. Though Ken Emerson had planned the transition for late summer, by December, he was just happy to be able to open for the holiday season.
He and wife, Diane, bought the building the week after the pandemic began. The new store opened Dec. 11.
Since Aug. 29, 1999 – Diane can recall the exact date from memory –Emerson’s on Main has sold clothes. It is a dying art, she said. Chain stores are pushing many local businesses into extinction.
The pandemic accelerated the process by years.
“We were trying to rearrange,” Ken said. “I had planned on staying at that location another 10 years. Then COVID hit. The environment of retail had changed already because so many people are online. I had to be realistic. We’ve just got to go with the flow.”
Emerson believes there is less goodwill and holiday spirit than when he was young. He does his part to help others by serving as a coordinator for the food pantry at Prairie Lakes Church. Recovery is a ripple effect.
The answer still begins on Main Street.
“Last year’s Christmas parade was awesome,” Emerson said.
This year it was canceled.
“In retail, Christmas used to be our bread and butter, but we no longer see it that way,” Emerson said. “We’re not doing even close to the numbers as in the past. It frightens me. I tell Diane every night, ‘Oh my gosh, what are we going to do?’ You have to put your faith in God.”
Emerson once employed a Christmas present wrapper in his store for two months straight.
“They stood all day long and wrapped,” Emerson said.
The only way to get through 2020 is the memory of good tidings from the past. Sometimes joy requires extreme measures.
One holiday season, Ken and Diane dressed up in large boxes to look like Christmas presents. Those gifts walked up and down Main Street.
Emerson also broke out his snowman outfit. It stopped traffic.
“Ken has a monkey sock costume,” Diane said. “He used to stand out in the intersection, and I always told him he was going to cause an accident.”
They had a live window holiday display. Son Derek sat with the snow reflecting off the glass and read a Christmas book.
Though they normally close for the Sabbath, in December 2020 they are open all week.
“I have great employees,” Emerson added.
Emerson praises the city for helping them through this difficult time.
“We want to stay positive,” Emerson said. “That’s the biggest thing in town right now. It’s going to come around and we’ll get some people back. But for many it’s too late.”
Recently, a man came into the store and shared that his wife had died of COVID-19 the day before.
A friend of Emerson’s from Des Moines also lost his wife to COVID-19. She was only 53 with no preexisting conditions.
“He still can’t believe it,” Emerson said. “It’s not real.”
Despite many tragedies, and the inability of families to safely celebrate the holidays together, Emerson believes the pandemic has brought out a togetherness reminiscent of Christmas past.
“We all used to be in a hurry,” he said. “I think people have slowed down a little bit and reflected on what’s going on in life.”
For Emerson, Christmas has changed. He loved it as a child, still loves it, but it has become more spiritual. Living nativity scenes are real for him in a new way, representative of a timeless joy. The Christmas tree is now the World Tree. Its lights are stars.
Ridiculous Days
Four generations of Emersons lived in the same rustic farmhouse, before Ken was forced to sell the land where his father’s cattle lowed and roosters on rooftrees announced morning. He was once left handed before he got part of a finger cut off in a farming accident.
Diane was also raised on a farm.
Ken later received his business and marketing degree from Upper Iowa University.
He is old school. After graduating from college, he had never touched a computer. This was far before laptops or smart phones, when mainframes were unwieldly dinosaurs inaccessible to the general public.
While the couple worked at Fox River, where they met, Ken loved shopping at Fleming’s Clothing, the shop in Osage which Emerson’s replaced.
That was their first building, when the Emersons got their embroidered items from Judy Beenken.
In Christmastime of 2003, Beenken had a stroke.
“She approached us with the idea of buying her business and integrating it into our store,” Emerson said.
In the spring of 2004, Diane bought the shop and became Beenken’s student. Diane has now been operating her See ‘n’ Sew store for 16 years. She rarely gets a day off.
“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for her,” Diane said.
Another motivation for Emerson is the spirit of community that Osage was built upon.
“We used to have a Hallmark store here run be Ivory Jacobs,” Emerson said. “They used it for Ridiculous Days. People would sit in their cars for an hour waiting for them to open.
“We had a lady in town whose name was Martha Priestley. She worked at the Coast to Coast store. Everyone would dress up crazy.”
People would sit and mull the motley festivities, chatting about the weather on Main Street.
“That generation’s kind of gone,” Emerson said.
On Thursday nights, stores would be open late, the streets full of life and candy wrappers.
Today, many towns are only surviving.
Emerson believes some members of the younger generation do not possess the work ethic to keep a business solvent, let alone thriving. They live in a changing world stuck in a world wide web.
“We’re trying to keep the Osage downtown alive,” Diane said. “We want our community to thrive.”
“We’re digging out,” Ken said. “What I worry about for the future is there’s going to be a lot of buildings empty. You look at other towns this size, and there’s no main street left. The big guys are taking over.”
Resurrection
Emerson’s must have legs. It walked across the street from its original location at 703 Main to 632, then back across the road to 731.
One time at the 632 store, Emerson stood at the front, speaking on the telephone with a sales rep from New York. A load of squealing beasts drove past.
“The guy from New York said, ‘What is that? Are those pigs? Are you kidding me? You really are rural.’
“He actually asked me if we had running water.”
Emerson has stores in Mason City and Clear Lake as well. In Mason City, they visit hospitals and nursing homes while selling medical scrubs. COVID-19 has also shut that down.
Cancellations in Clear Lake cost them dearly. The Fourth of July was a killer.
“We call it our 10-million-dollar weekend,” Emerson said. “Around 10,000 people come to this tiny area. It’s so busy it’s crazy. This year nothing.”
He estimates they lost $600,000 in show income from Mason City.
“It’s gone. We’re just trying to figure out how to regroup and survive,” Emerson said. “We had to make some changes because of the environment that was going on in the world.
“Basically it was Amazon. We needed to downsize because we weren’t getting near the traffic we used to. Then COVID hit and that was just like another hole.”
Earlier this year, coronavirus restrictions forced Emerson’s to temporarily close. When it was open, since many of Emerson’s loyal customers are older, his clientele were afraid to venture out.
As well, over half the store’s traffic comes from out of town. After March, those people were forced online.
“We’re definitely a destination town,” Emerson said. “Now they’re just not traveling.”
The store needed a reprieve. While talking to a friend, Emerson got an offer he couldn’t refuse. When he found out his friend was selling, Mason City dentist Dr. Jay Lala asked what Emerson wanted for his business.
“I had many people say, ‘Please don’t leave us,’” Emerson explained. “We’re one of the key spots in town.”
Emerson was not certain he would ever get another offer like Lala’s.
“He’s going to do a lot of neat things to the old building and restore it,” Emerson said, “and take it back to its old fame.”
It turn, Emerson renovated his new location, though he still does not have a bathroom.
“We love Main Street, Osage, and our Chamber has been wonderful,” Emerson said. “Kati [Henry] is doing such a good job. She’s trying to revitalize everything. And Barb Schwamman at the school is a treasure, too. And Mayor Cooper – we’re just fortunate to have everything on Main Street and the support that we do. We couldn’t do it without our loyal customers.
“Even southern Minnesota has been a big supporter of us here.”
Regarding Main Street’s battle against the big guys, Emerson lists customer service, quality, fit, and their relationship with customers as things corporations do not possess. Small businesses also provide property tax to the community.
The Emersons rarely shop out of town.
“I hear people say all the time they bought something and had to send it back because it was garbage,” Emerson said. “Ma and Pop’s are the ones giving to the fire department, the hospital, the school and nursing homes.”
“I’m put here to help other people. I always tell them, ‘Someday you’re going to help me.’”
