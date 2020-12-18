Emerson's on Main unwraps its next gift

When COVID-19 struck earlier this year, Emerson’s on Main felt its side effects. A decision had to be made to downsize or face extinction.

This Christmas, it is a matter of survival in what is normally a time of light.

The iconic Osage store has moved across the street to a location with less room. Though Ken Emerson had planned the transition for late summer, by December, he was just happy to be able to open for the holiday season.

He and wife, Diane, bought the building the week after the pandemic began. The new store opened Dec. 11.

Since Aug. 29, 1999 – Diane can recall the exact date from memory –Emerson’s on Main has sold clothes. It is a dying art, she said. Chain stores are pushing many local businesses into extinction.

The pandemic accelerated the process by years.

“We were trying to rearrange,” Ken said. “I had planned on staying at that location another 10 years. Then COVID hit. The environment of retail had changed already because so many people are online. I had to be realistic. We’ve just got to go with the flow.”