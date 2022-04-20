Emergency generator to finally arrive at Hancock County courthouse complex

The long supply-chain delayed emergency generator delivery for Hancock County’s courthouse and law enforcement/communications center is set to be unloaded in front of the LEC soon.

“It would have been great if we could have gotten this done in February,” said county emergency response coordinator Andy Buffington of ongoing order and shipping delays. “It would have been great if could have had it done last September.”

Initially anticipated by Sept. 15 and Nov. 19, 2021, and then Feb. 15, 2022, those generator delivery dates were delayed. County officials have worked with P&P Electric have everything ready for the county's new 200-kilowatt Kohler emergency generator installation.

On Nov. 9-10 of last year, a cutover to 800-amp service was completed to ready for the generator site on the west side of the LEC. P&P of Webster City is an authorized Kohler dealer that provides area maintenance service. The $58,822 generator was purchased from 3E Electrical Engineering and Equipment/Kohler.

At the April 18 county supervisors meeting, Buffington said the generator had just arrived in Des Moines. He said it would offloaded when Dean Snyder Construction can supply a crane, hopefully, within 1-2 weeks.

Road, bridge construction

County engineer Jeremy Purvis has announced that drivers should be aware of several secondary roads projects that have begun recently. He said that old Highway 18 (225th Street) will be closed for about four months between Deer and Eden Avenues (west of Hutchins) for a bridge replacement project. Through traffic will use U.S. Highway 18 for a detour route. Depending upon weather, the projected end date is currently scheduled for Sept. 6.

Additionally, Purvis noted that Denco Construction crews have started sealing cracks on a number of county roads. They have started on old Highway 18/225th Street between Britt and Hutchins and will continue work south of the Britt School, working on 220th and 210th Streets. Next, the work will proceed on 168th Street in Klemme, finishing on James Avenue from Britt to Crystal Lake. More information is available at https://www.iceasb.org/roads/county/hancock/59071.

Purvis said crews have a pilot car and are reducing traffic to one lane at a time in work areas. Weather pending, the county road crack sealing should last about two weeks. Purvis urged drivers to allow extra time if traveling on the impacted roads and to use caution when driving around work crews.

In other business, Hancock County supervisors have approved a request to expedite Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association’s application for an easement to cross under the main open ditch in drainage district 81. Supervisors approved the easement application after hearing about the cable project from Mark Niebuhr of WCTA and Tyler Conley of Bolton & Menk at their April 18 board meeting.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0