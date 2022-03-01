Emerald ash borer infests Forest City trees, proactive actions being taken

The City of Forest City has announced that the emerald ash borer has arrived in Forest City.

The emerald ash borer is an invasive wood-boring beetle that attacks and kills ash trees. It attacks trees of any size, age or state of health, and trees can die within two years of infestation.

The City has identified affected trees on city property and has created a plan for both

treatment and removal of ash trees that are impacted by this invasive species.

The public should be aware that ash trees located in the city's right-of-way are

identified with an "X" and will be removed by the city.

The City is also planning to begin treating eligible ash trees that are located in city right-of-way. Residents are encouraged to be proactive with trees on private property by treating or removing them promptly.

More information is available on the Iowa Department of Natural Resource's website:

For additional questions, please contact the Forest City Street Department at 641-585-2829.

