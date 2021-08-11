Emerald ash borer confirmed in Worth County

While Mitchell County is currently one of 15 in Iowa without a confirmed infestation of the emerald ash borer, the county is now completely surrounded.

That is because this tree-killing pest was recently confirmed in Worth County. Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Chickasaw and Howard were already part of the growing EAB list.

According to Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, the EAB was first detected in Iowa in 2010 and has spread swiftly and devastated ash trees:

“EAB threatens all ash species. The wood-boring insect feeds on the inner bark tissue, disrupting the transport of water and nutrients. The cumulative damage of EAB feeding eventually kills the tree. Infested trees usually die within two to four years.

“Indicators of an infestation may include canopy thinning, leafy sprouts shooting from the trunk or main branches, serpentine (“S”-shaped) galleries under the bark, bark splitting, woodpecker damage, and 1/8-inch D-shaped exit holes.

“While the adult beetle can fly short distances, people have contributed to the spread of this pest by moving infested material, including firewood. People are reminded to use locally-sourced firewood where it will be burned to help limit the spread of EAB and other invasive pests.”