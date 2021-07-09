Elma Library receives grant

The Elma Public Library was the recipient of a $3,000 grant from First Citizens National Bank Charitable Foundation, Inc. through its branch in New Hampton.

The new Elma Public Library is part of the Elma Community Complex or ECC project, a collaborative project in Elma combining the Elma Library, the City Clerk’s office and the Elma Early Childhood Center under one roof. The ECC will also host a 50 person capacity multi-purpose room with upgraded technology and a kitchenette for educational programs, entertainment, meetings, or community and private events. The project also includes a new medical clinic in Elma that opened in January.

According to the press release, the grant money will help the new library purchase furnishings for the circulation desk and patron learning areas in the library. The learning areas will be comfortable, welcoming and appealing to patrons.

“We are excited for the extra space and technology updates. The expansion of the library and daycare will offer more resources through the library and expanded daycare services for families in our community. The library will be able to offer a wider variety of programming to citizens of all ages,” stated director Renee Burke.