Elma Early Childhood Center to hold fundraiser

The Elma Early Childhood Center is holding its annual fundraiser for the nonprofit daycare’s new infant room addition, and to make updates to the current daycare facility.

According to a press release, the fundraiser will look a little different this year due to COVID-19 guidelines. The meal will include a Take-N-Bake Pasta Dinner, consisting of an 8 by 8 or 9 by 13 pan of baked ziti with the choice of plain sauce or meat sauce with ground beef and garlic bread.

Preorders are required by Friday, April 30. The auction this year will be online through Burke Auction Service. It will run online from Friday, April 30 to Friday, May 7. The Take-N- Bake Pasta Dinners and any auction items purchased will be ready for pick-up on Saturday, May 8 at the Elma Memorial Hall from 3-6 p.m.

According to the release, the Elma Early Childhood Center currently has a waiting list for its infant room and has plans to add a larger infant room and to renovate the existing infant room into their three-year-old preschool room.