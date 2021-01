According to a press release, Ellen Witt of Osage graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Allen College.

Allen College offers degrees in both health sciences and nursing.

The commencement ceremony was held Dec. 18 in Waterloo.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 641-421-0578, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0