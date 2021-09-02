Elle McConnell serves the underdog

The students she sees sometimes only need help in one area, and a bit of attention is all that is required to solve the problem. For others, the solution is more complicated.

One student during her time at UNI struggled more than others, and it was difficult for McConnell to know she was struggling. McConnell did not agree with the way the teacher approached the student. It only led to more conflict. The student had to cool off in another classroom.

“It was hard knowing she was struggling and the teacher was not adapting,” McConnell said. “The student was squirrely, she wanted to move, therefore she needed activities that made her move. We needed to show her different ways of learning instead of making her sit and write. Make a play. She gets to act it out, but she’s still writing.

“What works with one kid won’t work with the next.”

Another little girl was struggling to read and learn. It got to the point she would not even pick up a book.

“She was totally done,” McConnell said. “But we worked back into it. I’d read a page, she’d read a page. Slowly she began reading more. She made so much progress. By the end, she could sit independently and read with the rest of the class.”

It was satisfying to know a plan worked. But part of teaching is adaptation to each student, as well. Either way, there should be many more first days to come for McConnell.

