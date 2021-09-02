Elle McConnell serves the underdog

Elle McConnell survived her first day of school. The worst part was the heat. Years of instruction from her mother made it easier, however, and now she is settling into her role as Lincoln Elementary School’s special education teacher.
In her Osage classroom, McConnell brims with exuberance and smiles proudly before a poster that reads ‘A llama learning happens here.’
“This is what I’ve wanted to do for so long,” she said. “It’s all coming together.”
Familial
Though she is a veteran to special education, everything in Osage is new for her. It has been less than a year since she graduated from the University of Northern Iowa, before serving as a paraeducator at Turkey Valley.
Other teachers have been her support system.
“I was nervous about it,” she said. “This was the first time having my own kids, my own class.”
The children helped as well. The questions she asked them branched into a myriad of conversations, as is natural with students that age.
It helps that she always makes plans. McConnell had already planned her life in high school. She knew she wanted to attend UNI and become a special education teacher, and that is what she did. The plan worked.
Part of it was familial. Her mother has been a special education teacher at Crestwood High School in Cresco for 36 years.
“Watching her with her students, I wanted that too,” McConnell said.
Her mother taught her resilience, that some students would push her away, but she had to show up the next day with a smile on her face and try again. Mother and daughter are now colleagues.
Four paraeducators help McConnell in Osage: “I don’t think I could do it without them.”
Not every face was new on Aug. 24. Lincoln Elementary first grade teacher Kali Kyhl worked with McConnell at a daycare facility in Cresco.
“She’s so easygoing and flexible,” Kyhl said of McConnell. “In the special ed realm, you never know what’s going to come your way, and she can just go with the flow. I’ve never seen her get worked up about anything.”
Her only advice to McConnell was to love her students and build relationships.
McConnell graduated from Crestwood in 2016. She wanted to stay in the area, therefore she was thrilled when a special education position opened up in neighboring Mitchell County.
“I was prepared to move far away, and thankfully I found somewhere close,” she said.
A few weeks ago, she became a resident of Osage.
“I’ve noticed so many people out walking, biking,” she said. “The whole Main Street is full. There are shops, coffee bars. It’s busy. There are lots of things to do.”
Squirrels
Special education is like art or music, in that McConnell serves the entire school rather than one grade. Her homeroom is all of Lincoln Elementary. Students arrive in her classroom for instruction, then return to their regular studies. McConnell provides their teachers with resources, and vice versa.
“Special ed kids are often the ones overlooked,” McConnell said. “I wanted to be the person in their corner, helping them do their best, so they get the best education and then do whatever they want after school.
“The best part of teaching is when a kid comes to you struggling with something. After working with them, they get that ‘aha’ moment and it clicks. They progress and get better and say, ‘oh, this is easy now,’ and then they need more of a challenge.”
McConnell began her career at UNI student teaching at schools in Cedar Falls and Waterloo. She was pushed out without a parachute, and it worked.
“Teachers try different things to reach kids,” she said. “When something doesn’t work, we jump to something else, take notes and do better next time. So many of these kids feel down on themselves. But they can learn. It’s not something that’s wrong with them. They just need extra practice. They can do hard things.”
The students she sees sometimes only need help in one area, and a bit of attention is all that is required to solve the problem. For others, the solution is more complicated.
One student during her time at UNI struggled more than others, and it was difficult for McConnell to know she was struggling. McConnell did not agree with the way the teacher approached the student. It only led to more conflict. The student had to cool off in another classroom.
“It was hard knowing she was struggling and the teacher was not adapting,” McConnell said. “The student was squirrely, she wanted to move, therefore she needed activities that made her move. We needed to show her different ways of learning instead of making her sit and write. Make a play. She gets to act it out, but she’s still writing.
“What works with one kid won’t work with the next.”
Another little girl was struggling to read and learn. It got to the point she would not even pick up a book.
“She was totally done,” McConnell said. “But we worked back into it. I’d read a page, she’d read a page. Slowly she began reading more. She made so much progress. By the end, she could sit independently and read with the rest of the class.”
It was satisfying to know a plan worked. But part of teaching is adaptation to each student, as well. Either way, there should be many more first days to come for McConnell.
