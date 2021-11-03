Election Night 2021 results in Mitchell County

For 13 hours on Election Day 2021, Poll Chairman Hannah Tesch of Osage sits behind a folding table near the front doors of the Osage Public Library. During the rest of the year, she works in the office of the Mitchell County Recorder.

By five o’clock, Tesch said she had seen more voters come through the doors than in any previous city council and school board election she was involved in, though she has worked in different precincts.

“I’d say it’s a substantial amount more than what we’ve seen before,” Tesch said of foot traffic into the voting room on Nov. 2.

The numbers back up her assertion, as 16.69 percent of registered voters turned out at the polls in 2021, compared to 14.96 percent in 2019.

Tesch is on the youthful side for a poll worker. One reason she volunteered is because she does not feel there are enough young people working on Election Day.

“I think it’s important to get younger generations involved, but many have fulltime jobs, so we do get a lot of retired workers,” she said. “They are a great asset to have, but they reach a point where they don’t want to do it anymore, which is understandable. It’s hard to find younger people who are interested.”

It was not so hard that day to find younger voters coming to the polls. After voting, 2015 Osage Community High School graduate Ryan Blake paused outside to reflect on his choices, and what it means to cast a vote.

One of his reasons for voting is simple: “My mom wants me to.” He said he also cast a ballot because he has lived in Osage his entire life.

“Voting matters at all levels,” Blake added.

The two poll workers helping Tesch on Monday were Jerry and Karri Pilgrim, longtime Osage residents. It is their second election, but their first city and school board election.

“I do it to help out in the community and do my part in the democratic system,” Jerry said, “to help people come out and vote.”

“I like doing it, and I enjoy seeing everybody,” Tesch added.

Results

North Iowans took to the polls on Monday to decide who will lead their cities and school boards.

The following are the unofficial results in Mitchell County. Note: Write-in vote results were not available at press time, including all races in Carpenter, McIntire, Mitchell, Orchard, as well as Riceville School Board (District 3 to fill a vacancy) and St. Ansgar School Board (District 4). It also leaves the results of other races indeterminate at this time.

Registered voters: 7,376

Ballots cast: 1,231

Percentage turnout: 16.69

100% precincts reporting

OSAGE:

Council at-large (vote for one)

449 (90%) – Ross L. Grafft

51 (10%) – Russell Brandau

Council (Ward 2) (vote for one)

97 (99%) – Rick Bodensteiner

1 – Write-in candidates

Council (Ward 4) (vote for one)

116 (76%) – Larry Mork

36 (24%) – Al Winters

Park Board Commissioner (vote for one)

464 (99%) – Briana Howland

3 – Write-in candidates

RICEVILLE:

Council at-large (vote for three)

79 (34%) – Ivan J. Houser

73 (31%) – Salvador Gomez

29 (12%) – Brian Sigler

54 – Write-in candidates

Council at-large to fill vacancy (vote for one)

81 (99%) – Luke Harken

1 – Write-in candidate

ST. ANSGAR:

Mayor

186 (88%) - Keith N. Horgen

23 (11%) – Jadyn North

2 votes – Write-in candidates

Council at-large (vote for two)

175 (51%) – Michael Juhl

168 (49%) – Ben Walk

2 – Write-in candidates

STACYVILLE:

Mayor

48 (96%) – Paul Halbach

2 – Write-in candidates

Council at-large (vote for two)

39 (58%) – Roger Brumm

28 – Write-in candidates

OSAGE SCHOOL DISTRICT:

Board at-large (vote for two)

507 (36%) – Kelsey Jensen

482 (34%) – Ricky D. Sletten

415 (30%) – Elizabeth Rachut

2 votes – Write-in candidates

RICEVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT

Board (District 2) (vote for one)

41 (52%) – Shanna Hale

37 (47%) – Benjamin F. Winters

1 – Write-in candidate

Board (District 5) (vote for one)

6 (86%) – Karl Fox

1 (14%) – Scott Schumann

ST. ANSGAR SCHOOL DISTRICT

Board (District 3) (vote for one)

275 (99%) – Tony Brown

4 – Write-in candidates

Board (District 5) (vote for one)

278 (99%) – Mary Lowana Hannam

4 – Write-in candidates

Board (District 6) (vote for one)

276 (99%) – Lindsey Falk

4 – Write-in candidates

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0