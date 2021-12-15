Elected officials receive raises

At its meeting on Dec. 14, the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors deliberated the acceptance of recommended pay raises from the Mitchell County Compensation Board for elected officials.

The auditor’s current salary is $63,911.35, which will be increased $3,195.57 to $67,106.92. Rachel Foster is current auditor.

The county attorney’s current salary is $78,429.33, which will be increased to $82,350.80. Mark Walk is current county attorney, and he will be replaced by Aaron Murphy on Dec. 26.

The sheriff’s current salary is $92,764.25, which will be increased to $105,751.25. Greg Beaver is current sheriff.

The supervisors’ current salary is $34,750, which will be increased to $36,487.50. Current supervisors are Jim Wherry, Mike Mayer, Steve Smolik, Mark Hendrickson and Todd Frein.

The increases were equivalent to a 14 percent raise for the sheriff and a five percent raise for the other elected officials. The sheriff’s pay increase is a mandate as part of the Back the Blue Act signed earlier this year by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The supervisors voted to adopt the salary recommendations for elected officials for the fiscal year that begins July 1, 2022 as recommended by the Mitchell County Compensation Board.

Mitchell County Auditor Rachel Foster indicated the supervisors also increased hourly employee wages by 55 cents.

“It’s hard to replace people today,” said Frein. “They’re not a lot of people out there applying for jobs. We like to keep good people.”

“Inflation and the cost of living are the same for everybody, no matter if you’re making a low amount on the pay scale or a high moment,” said Wherry. “Stuff costs the same amount to go buy a gallon of milk, buy gas and everything. We’re not giving raises or bonuses, we’re giving a cost of living increase.”

The supervisors approved a $1.46 wage increase for hourly employees. According to Wherry, for salaried employees the $1.46 increase is based on 2,080 hours per year.

The supervisors approved making Mitchell County Environmental Health/Planning and Zoning Sanitarian Amanda Baer’s position fulltime.

“I love my job,” Baer said.

In other business, Mitchell County Public Health Coordinator Jessa Ketelsen informed the supervisors that Public Health was awarded a grant that is applicable in three different phases. One is a $10,000 confinement grant that Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver can use.

“He is discussing it with his deputies and everyone else just to see where they need it,” Ketelsen said. “Their focus on that has to be on COVID mitigation, testing of inmates and those types of things in the confinement area.

“The second part of this grant is for homeless. We don’t have any homeless areas here in Mitchell County, so we didn’t get awarded any money for that.”

The third part of the grant was for Public Health to use on CADE-IT, which is a center for acute disease epidemiology. This is one of Ketelsen’s tasks, which is any epidemiology case that comes through the office that needs investigation. This is done using the Iowa Disease Surveillance System (IDSS). According to Ketelsen, Public Health’s IDSS program is being upgraded.

“They give us an IT (information technologies) grant to be able to meet the needs of their upgrades,” Ketelsen said. “The servers have to be updated. And since we don’t have full responsibility of that server – we share it with everyone – we wanted to use part of our IT fund to help update the server.

“We have until December of next year to use these funds.”

Ketelsen said they could not pay for the full server, but they could provide 40 percent to help.

“We’re going to make sure our computer software is up-to-date for this CADE,” Ketelsen said. “I am basically the only one in our office that does this work.”

There is a year and 10 month plan to upgrade the IDSS services. They must use the money within that timeframe. Ketelsen has requested quotes, and she must submit it to her grant coordinator for approval.

“So why not update it and get some money from this grant?” she said.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

