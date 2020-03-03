Eleanor Schallock

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Osage, with Pastor Bruce Kaltwasser officiating. Burial will be in the Osage Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Eleanor was born September 4, 1920, on a farm west of Carpenter, the daughter of Clarence and Ruth (Parker) Johnson. She graduated from Carpenter Consolidated in 1938 and attended Teacher's College in Cedar Falls. Eleanor taught in rural schools in Burr Oak Township, Mitchell County, and Orchard Consolidated. She was united in marriage to LaVern Schallock at Trinity Lutheran Church, Osage, on August 12, 1945. They farmed north of Floyd for 45 years. Following the death of LaVern, she moved to Osage in 1993. Eleanor was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, taught Sunday School and was active in Lutheran Women's Missionary League and Mercy Circle. She was a member of the Cedar Valley Retired School Personnel. She liked to bake and was known among the family for her delicious rolls, kolaches, and long johns. Eleanor enjoyed her flowers, playing cards, and crocheting. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grand-children.