Eleanor Schallock
September 4, 1920 - February 22, 2020
Osage - Eleanor Schallock, age 99, of Osage, died Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Home in Osage.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Osage, with Pastor Bruce Kaltwasser officiating. Burial will be in the Osage Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Eleanor was born September 4, 1920, on a farm west of Carpenter, the daughter of Clarence and Ruth (Parker) Johnson. She graduated from Carpenter Consolidated in 1938 and attended Teacher's College in Cedar Falls. Eleanor taught in rural schools in Burr Oak Township, Mitchell County, and Orchard Consolidated. She was united in marriage to LaVern Schallock at Trinity Lutheran Church, Osage, on August 12, 1945. They farmed north of Floyd for 45 years. Following the death of LaVern, she moved to Osage in 1993. Eleanor was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, taught Sunday School and was active in Lutheran Women's Missionary League and Mercy Circle. She was a member of the Cedar Valley Retired School Personnel. She liked to bake and was known among the family for her delicious rolls, kolaches, and long johns. Eleanor enjoyed her flowers, playing cards, and crocheting. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grand-children.
Eleanor is survived by her son, Alan (Ann) Schallock of Floyd; three grandchildren, Jennifer (Corey) Broton of Miami, Florida, Aaron Schallock of Waterloo and Katherine Ketelsen of Floyd; four great-granddaughters, Gabriele Broton, Serena (Jordon) Browning, Sophia and Brianne Ketelsen; two great-grandsons, Nicholas and Jonathan Ketelsen; two great-great-grandsons, Tristen Curran and Brooks Browning; two great-great-granddaughters, Paisley Browning and Isadora Broton; one brother and two sisters, Harley (Clarissa) Johnson of Osage, Mildred Sponheim of Osage, and Sharon (James) Boyce of Roseville, Minnesota. In-laws that survive are, Alfred McLaughlin of Belmond, Jackie Johnson of Waukee, Marjorie, Frances, Kathy Johnson and Phyllis Schallock all of Osage; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, LaVern in 1990; five brothers, Dale, Charles, Ivan, Kenneth and Keith Johnson; three sisters, Florence Borcherding, Margaret Olsen and Carol McLaughlin; brothers-in-law, Alvy Borcherding, Lowell Olsen and Norman Sponheim; sister-in-law, Betty Johnson; and an infant brother and sister.
www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com, Champion – Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage, (641)732-3706.