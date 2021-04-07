Elderbridge seeking council members

Elderbridge Agency on Aging is looking for individuals to sit on its Advisory Council.

According to an Elderbridge press release, the organization's goal is to advocate for and empower older adults, caregivers and individuals with disabilities to pursue independent healthy lives. It operates in a 29-county region in north central northwest and central Iowa, including Mitchell County.

Worth County is one of the counties with vacancies.

According to the release, the Elderbridge Advisory Council will carry out advisory functions that further the Agency's mission of developing and coordinating community-based systems of services for all older persons, caregivers and adults with disabilities in the planning and service area.

Elderbridge Advisory Council member’s dedication and leadership is a vital component of the agency’s mission and vision for the communities we serve. Advisory Council members should be committed to attending and participating in all advisory meetings (meetings are held quarterly February, May, August and October, on the fourth Wednesday of the month either via conference call or in person).