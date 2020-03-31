Eldean ‘Dean' Borg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

At the urging of his broadcast director, Eldean became known publicly as Dean as his civilian broadcast career took shape at WMT Radio and Television in Cedar Rapids. He approached his work as a reporter and news director from the standpoint of serving the listeners, giving them access to information and insight as he covered stories across the state and the world, traveling to Vietnam to report on Iowans in the war there and to Paris for the historic peace talks. His professional career expanded in 1973 when he became director of public information for the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. In this role, he helped to connect Iowans, Midwesterners and the nation to the hospital's growing premier specialties.

In addition to his full-time work at UIHC, Dean became host of Iowa Public Television's weekly show ‘Iowa Press' shortly after its creation in 1971 and led the program for more than four decades, leaving the role in 2017. He felt a strong responsibility to use the weekly forum as a way to give Iowans the opportunity to learn about important issues and viewpoints and was known for his insightful questions that got to the heart, and truth, of issues. He retired from UIHC in 2010 and went back to his roots in radio as a senior correspondent for Iowa Public Radio and its WSUI station. Through his career he interviewed every president from John F. Kennedy through Barack Obama and countless state officials and citizens.