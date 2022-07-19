Elaina Dutcher, Neiko Ammons-Aasland crowned Puckerbrush Little Miss, Mister

Elaina Dutcher and Neiko Ammons-Aasland were crowned as Forest City’s 2022 Puckerbrush Days Little Miss and Little Mister on July 15.

Elaina is the daughter of Lee and Christal Dutcher. Neiko is the son of Aloha Ammons and Jennie Aasland. Contestants were interviewed prior to the crowning. They also rode in the parade the next morning.

Elaina said her favorite things about Forest City are the school and playground. She said flying is the superpower she would like to have. She expressed an interest in being a fire fighter when she grows up and said she good be a good Little Miss Puckerbrush because she is cute, kind, and friendly.

Neiko said his chosen superpower would be to web climb like Spiderman and be a super puncher. He said he would like to be an architect when he grows up and he said he would be a good Little Mister Puckerbrush because he is kind and a good friend to other kids.

Other Little Miss Puckerbrush contestants included Felicity Benjegerdes, Joslyn Dontje, Delphine Jackson, Abrianna Hallman, Isla Padgett, Jordy Johnson, Hazel Jackson, Lexi Sue Smith, Finley Swanson, Daphne Rohlfs, Delaney Harriman, and Cecilia Farus.

Other Little Mister Puckerbrush contestants included Jace Wooldridge, Lucas Schulz, Hayden Porter, Joshua Prather, and Walter Prather.

Forest City Chamber of Commerce Director Norma Hertzer and Chamber assistant Autumn Petersen said that a change in this year’s celebration was that everyone was a winner in the July 15 Puckerbrush Pet Parade on Clark Street. Each contestant received a gift certificate to the Forest Theatre.

Pet parade contestants included Buddy Boy, Golden Retriever, Harley McFarley and Girlie Girl, Daschunds, of B.J. and Susan Scott; Milo, Mini Golden Doodle of Lila Brink; Brooks, Mini Australian Sheperd of Morgan Dickinson; Pepper, Chihuahua Rat Terrier Mix of Yolanda Santiago White; Murphy, Dog-Lab Mix of Keega Carpenter; Zoey and Penny Lane, Mini Golden Doodles of the Skjeie family; Cash, Goldendoodle of Mindy Smith; Cookie, Cat of Sara Reese with Ally Albertson walking in the parade; Pepper, Chihuahua Rat Terrier Mix of Yolanda Santiago White; Ziggy Schott, Goldendoodle of Isaiah Schott; Bacon Bits, Potbelly Pig of Jennifer Miller; Bondo, Pomsky of Jackie; Velma, Dog, a/k/a Super Mutt of Maggie Conner; Candie, Red Healer of Olivia Swioderski; Millie Rose Eastvold, Miniature Goldendoodle of Tori Eastvold; Winchester, Dog - Boston Terrier of Abby Lauber; Remington, Dog - Boston Terrier of Isaac Lauber; and Jarvis, Large Dog of H.B. Kobriger.

"We were very pleased with the community participation in all of the activities,” said Hertzer. “We had a very successful partnership with Relay for Life and the Forest City Fire Department's 125th Anniversary Celebration. With their involvement and participation, we were able to offer a fun-filled weekend in Forest City."

A Puckerbrush 5K Run and Walk was held early on the morning on July 16. Place winners were:

Male Overall Winners: 1st place- Ethan Albertson, 2nd Place- Gavin Grunhovd; Female Overall Winners: Tied for 1st place- Lacey Wolfram and Lauren Hillesland; Male 15 and under Winners: 1st place- Keagan Albertson, 2nd place- Silas Gann; Female 15 and under Winners: 1st place- Holly Main, 2nd place- Ava Raulie; Male 16-19: 1st place- Carson Strukel, 2nd place- Dan Hovinga; Female 16-19: 1st place- Lilian Nelson, 2nd place- Claire Rye; Male 20-29: 1st place- Harrison Heppelmann, 2nd place- Carter Spore; Female 20-29: 1st place- Taylor Hanson, 2nd place- Yadira Loera; Male 30-39: 1st place- Michael Pettengill; Female 30-39: 1st place- Mackenzie Jones, 2nd place- Jess Jefson; Male 40-49: 1st place- Zach Holkesvik, 2nd place- Nathan Gann; Female 40-49: 1st place- Heather Johnson, 2nd place- Laura Aykroyd; Male 50-59: 1st place- Kent Hillesland, 2nd place- Duane Polsdofer; Female 50-59: 1st place- Diane Nelson, 2nd place- Cindi Lehmann; Male 60-plus: 1st place- Dana Nelson, 2nd place- Curt Sauve; Female 60-plus: 1st place- Colleen Boran, 2nd place- Jaci Thorson.

"Puckerbrush Days 2022 was one for the books,” Petersen said. “We had two days packed full of events and we really felt the community's support this year."

The Puckerbrush Bags Toss Tournament winners were Eric Newby and Beto (Jose) Gutierrez. They won $80 cash.

The Puckerbrush Car Show winners: Best Car- Joe Paulson with a 1933 Ford Victorian, Best Truck- Ed Adig with a 1960 Chevy Apache, Best Motorcycle- Brian Soto with a 2011 Yamaha Stryker, Best Tractor- Jim Brockhohn with a 1948 Farmall Cub, Chamber of Commerce Choice- Leo and Sully Buck with a 2021 Kinetik Vulcan Go Kart and a 2018 Phantom Triton Junior Go Kart, Midwest Duct Works Choice- Gary Anderson with a 1938 Ford Deluxe Coupe, Mojo Productions Choice- Jason Ruter with a 1968 Mercury Marquis, Fire Department Choice- Pennie Stone with a 1967 Ford Mustang.

On Friday, MBT provided free watermelon on the courthouse lawn, there was a magic show, a kids’ battle and battle of the businesses on Clark Street, Relay for Life with fireworks, and the BitterSweet Nation band performed.

The parade was held Saturday morning with Grand Marshal Russell Schnebly and family members preceding a convoy of fire trucks. At Saturday afternoon and evening’s Forest City Fire Department 125th anniversary celebration, there were tours and fire truck demonstrations. They included 100-year-old fire pumper Betsy pumping water, a fire safety house and bouncy houses for kids, taped interviews with former fire fighters as well as 125 years of history, photographs, film, and memorabilia. A beer garden and concert by the band Standing Hampton led into more fireworks.