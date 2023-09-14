Marissa Eekhoff and Liliana Hill of Hancock County, have been honored for their work in 4-H. Eekhoff was awarded an Iowa Bankers Association 4-H Scholarship and Hill a Tobin Scholarship through the Iowa 4-H Foundation.

An awards ceremony was held recently in Ames with 99 Iowa 4-H scholarships valued at over $103,000 being awarded. Scholarships were awarded to recipients with a wide variety of 4-H experiences from 58 Iowa counties.

The majority of Eekhoff’s 4-H experience was rooted in her club and county. She served in many officer positions and was very active in 4-H club meetings and worked with younger members on various projects. At the county level, she got to know more youth through the 4-H County Council.

According to an Iowa 4-H Foundation news release, one word comes to mind to describe Eekhoff’s 4-H experience - impactful. Whether it was learning from the amazing extension staff and seeing how devoted they were to their jobs, seeing a young mind learn something new and be amazed, or helping a timid girl learn that she can do anything she sets her mind to, these experiences positively impacted Eekhoff. This fall, Eekhoff will attend Iowa State University to pursue an animal science degree.

Hill is a nine-year 4-H member, who has found citizenship and communication projects to be among her most important. Hill’s favorite citizenship project was collecting pop tabs in honor of Jacy McAlexander. That effort taught her to stick to her goals. Her greatest accomplishment in 4-H was being selected for State 4-H Council, twice, where she met so many wonderful people and learned new skills. Hill will study animal science and agricultural communications at ISU next fall.

“Iowa 4-H Foundation scholarships acknowledge the hard work and dedication of young people who have used their 4-H skills and experiences to ‘make the best better’ for others,” said Iowa 4-H Foundation Executive Director Emily Saveraid. “We also are thankful for the many scholarship donors who fund these important opportunities for Iowa 4-Hers.”