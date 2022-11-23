Edward Jones, volunteers to fill care boxes for soldiers this holiday season

Edward Jones in Forest City is collecting items to include in soldier care packages once again this holiday season.

Anyone who is interested in contributing items may still drop them at the Edward Jones office at 209 North Clark Street through Dec. 2.

Suggested items include hard candies, bar soaps, personal care items, paperback reading materials, pens and pencils, tall flip-flops, baby/body wipes, note cards, white socks, beef jerky, dried fruits, small lotions, Ziploc bags, and personal letters from home (parents and children).

No chocolate items will be accepted. For questions or a more complete list of acceptable items, please call Edward Jones at 641-582-2771.