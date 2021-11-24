 Skip to main content
Edward Jones, volunteers to fill 'boodle boxes' for soldiers on Dec. 4

Boodle boxes with flag

A patriotic wall of supply boxes for soldiers was readied for shipping on Dec. 5, 2020, at the Forest City United Methodist Church.

 Carolyn Frakes

Edward Jones in Forest City is collecting items to include in soldier care packages once again this holiday season.

Anyone who is interested in contributing items may drop them at the Edward Jones office at 209 North Clark Street through Dec. 3.

Suggested items include hard candies, bar soaps, personal care items, paperback reading materials, pens and pencils, tall flip-flops, baby/body wipes, note cards, white socks, beef jerky, dried fruits, small lotions, Ziploc bags, and personal letters from home (parents and children). For questions or a more complete list of acceptable items, please call Edward Jones at 641-582-2771.

Edward Jones Region 254's annual soldier "boodle box" packing event will start at 10 a.m. on Dec. 4 at the Forest City United Methodist Church.

