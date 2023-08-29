Who likes a good tailgate meal before a big football game?

The Forest City Education Foundation will host its annual fall tailgate fundraiser from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 8 from on the front lawn of the Forest City Middle School. It will be held just east of the school building located at 216 West School Street.

The tailgate dinner will be served before the Forest City Indians’ homecoming football game against the Eagle Grove Eagles.

“Everyone is invited to join us for the tailgate meal before the homecoming game to support the students of FCHS and the Education Foundation,” Forest City Education Foundation Executive Director Liz Thompson said. “The proceeds from this event will go to support our DreamCatcher fund, which sponsors programs such as the John Baylor ACT Prep course, College and Career Academy, Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership (HOBY) Conference attendees, and academic banquet.”

The meal will be a free-will donation (suggested $8 per person), which will include a walking taco, cookie, and beverage. Donations can be made at the door with either cash or check made out to the Forest City Education Foundation. Jennings & Hall Financial Group LLC will match the first $3,500 donations raised at this event.

Board members will be on hand to answer questions about the Education Foundation and explain how people can help support the students of Forest City.

“It’s always so heartwarming to see the amount of support this community shows to our students each year,” Thompson said. “We look forward to seeing community members and visitors alike come together for a fun night of football and fellowship!”

Established in 2008, the Forest City Education Foundation strives to financially support every Forest City student who wishes to attend a trade school, college, or university. The Foundation provides educational opportunities to students, like the John Baylor ACT Prep program, and awards scholarships annually to students.