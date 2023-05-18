Elsie Marie Johnson Scholarship ($1,000 and 2 @ $500 Donated by Elsie Marie Johnson) - Jaydn Wooge, Jadyn Welch, and Josiah Welch; Masonic Lodge Scholarships (2 @ $500 Donated by Masonic Lodge of Forest City) - Ellie Jenkins and Braden Swearingen; Nelson/Straks Family Scholarship ($1,650 Donated by Steve Nelson) - Lilian Nelson; American Bar Association Citizenship Award ($300 Donated by the Winnebago County Bar Association) - Carson Strukel; Anna Harringa Nursing Scholarship (7 @ $600 Donated by Anna Harringa) - Chloe Elbon, Melissa Osborn, Melissa Cibrian-Martinez, Ellie Jenkins, Karly Lambert, and Neveaha Wicke; Class of 1965 Scholarship ($1,500 Donated by members of the Class of 1965 and former teachers) - Allison Klein; Public Service Scholarship ($500 Donated by Keith & Heather Duenow and Steve & Beth Duenow) - Samantha Buffington; Jason & Jessica Bruckhoff Scholarship ($1,500 Donated by Jason and Jessica Bruckhoff) - Kellen Moore; Bear Creek Pro-Am Scholarships (5 @ $500 Donated by Bear Creek Golf Course) - Alex Isebrand, Ellie Jenkins, Kellen Moore, Lilian Nelson, and Andy Olson; Martin & Emma Lee Nielsen Scholarship ($500 Donated by Emma Lee Nielsen Memorial Fund) - Joslynne Plath; Bill C. Fox Scholarship (Approximately $29,000/half tuition for 3 years, full tuition for 4th year Donated by Bill and Katherine Fox Foundation) - Bailey Brones; Sorensen Family Scholarship ($500 Donated by Paul and Kathryn Sorensen) - Katelyn Beenken; Benson/Torkelson Memorial Scholarship ($300 Donated by Benson and Torkelson Families) - Braden Swearingen; Class of 1963 Scholarship ($1,500 Donated by the Class of 1963) - Adrian Thongsavath; PEO Chapter HW Scholarship ($300 Donated by Forest City PEO) - Elliana Warren; Wilson Family Scholarship ($500 Donated by Scott and Paula Wilson) - Alex Isebrand; FCIS Insurance Scholarship ($1,000 Donated by FCIS Insurance) - Jadyn Wooge; Dave Draheim Memorial Scholarship (2 @ $500 Donated by family and friends and additional ongoing fundraising) - Kellen Moore and Calvin Ohrt; Ed Putney Memorial Scholarship ($1,000 Donated by Linda Putney) - Kali Johnson; Grunhovd Education Scholarship ($500 Donated by Amy Grunhovd and Ivy Leitch) - Joslynne Plath; Ken and Cindy Korth Scholarship (3 @ $1,000 Donated by Ken and Cindy Korth) - Carson Strukel, Karly Lambert, and Samantha Buffington; FCHS Resiliency Scholarships (3 @ $500 Donated anonymously) - Madison Arispe, Melia Golwitzer, and Cesar Lechuga; Daniel Ingram Memorial Scholarship ($500 Donated by Henry and Pennie Stone) - Kyra Gibbs; Paul David Carson Memorial Scholarship ($1,000 Donated by Kathryn Carson McHan, Breck McHan, Josh McHan and Megan Hall and Elly McHan and Rob Curtis) - Alexis Nelson; Joyful Spirit Scholarship ($300 Donated by Missy Erdman) - Brody Dirksen: Jim and Chrys Velky Scholarship ($500 Donated by Adam and Trichelle Jackson) - Karly Lambert; Doug and Donna Jackson Family Scholarship ($500 Donated by Adam and Trichelle Jackson) - Justin Brock; Randy and Tracy Broesder Family Scholarship (2 @ $300 Donated by Randy and Tracy Broesder) - Hannah Lunning and Calvin Ohrt; Forest City Farmers Coop Scholarships (2 @ $500 Donated by Forest City Farmers Coop) - Madison Branstad and Trista Olsen; Paddler’s Giving Back Scholarship ($1,500 Donated by Jay and Kerry Steffensen, Ed and Kris Linder, and Mike Faircloth) - Allison Klein; Holland Contracting Scholarship ($500 Donated by Holland Contracting) - Levi Olson; Brickstreet Theatre Scholarship ($500 Donated by BrickStreet Theatre) - Kyra Gibbs; Barney Ruiter Leadership Scholarship (2 @ $500 Donated anonymously) - Alexis Nelson and Lilian Nelson; Barney Ruiter Memorial Scholarship ($500 Donated by Class of 1967 and Barb Ruiter) - Melia Golwitzer; Charles Joseph Ruiter Memorial Scholarship ($500 Donated in memory Charlie Ruiter by his family) - Joylynn Bitker-Gonnerman; Thad L. Josten Ag Scholarship (2 @ $500 Donated by LaVurne and Sharon Josten and Connie Josten) - Madison Branstad & Jadyn Wooge; Walker Family Scholarship ($300 Donated by Keith and Emily Walker) - Katelyn Beenken; Don and Edell Westerberg “Make Something Of Yourself” Scholarship ($4,500 Donated by Tim Westerberg, Steve Westerberg, and Deanna Ennen) - Eimmy Candelaria; Clifford and Merna Torkelson Family Scholarship ($600 Donated by Merna Torkelson) - Levi Olson; County Line Seeds Scholarship ($500 Donated by County Line Seeds) - Ashlynn Miller; Rotary Waldorf University Scholarship (3 @ $500 Donated by Forest City Rotary Club) - Joylynn Bitker-Gonnerman, Robay Birri, and Connor Sopko; Oleson Family Scholarship (Presented by Forest City Family YMCA) - Kyra Gibbs and Karly Lambert; Forest City Lions Denny Lovick Memorial Scholarship ($500 Donated by Forest City Lions Club) - Kali Johnson; Eugene Morris Forest City Lions Scholarship ($500 Donated by Forest City Lions Club) - Kacie Suby; Forest City Lions Sportsmanship Awards (2 @ $500 Donated by Forest City Lions Club) - Connor Sopko and Kali Johnson; Robin Faught Memorial Scholarship ($500 Donated by Ryan, Stephanie, and Eric Faught) - Jadyn Wooge; Badger’s Custom Woodworking Scholarship ($500 Donated by Scott Thompson and Alec and Ali Sundermann) - Melia Golwitzer; Schnebly Family Scholarship ($500 Donated by the Schnebly Family) - Justin Brock; Galen & Melba Borchardt Memorial Scholarship ($5,000 Donated through estate bequest) - Avery Smith; Sarasio-Meyer Theatrical Scholarships (3 @ $500 Donated by Dan and Shandra Sarasio-Meyer) - Kyra Gibbs (Top Actress), Carson Strukel (Top Actor), and Karrissa Osborn (Top Technician); Nate Wicker Memorial Scholarship (2 @ $500 Donated by Glenda Keough) - Justin Brock and Calvin Ohrt; Edel Family Scholarship ($300 Donated by the Edel Family) - Kali Johnson; Steve Olson Scholarship ($300 Donated anonymously) - Andrew Olson, Johnson Family Scholarship ($1,000 Donated by Craig and Dawn Johnson and DeWayne and Donna Johnson) - Alexis Nelson; The Hope and Ron Lichtsinn Family Scholarship (2 @ $1,500 Donated by Hope and Ron Lichtsinn) - Samantha Buffington and Connor Sopko; KIOW Scholarship ($500 Donated by KIOW) - Brody Dirksen; Kimberly Hope Jordal Memorial Scholarship ($800 Donated by the Jordal and Lewellen Families) - Ellie Jenkins; Norbert J. Pint Memorial Scholarships (10 @ $1,000 Donated through estate bequest) - Bailey Brones, Ethan Johnson, Adrian Thongsavath, Kali Johnson, Braden Swearingen, Allison Klein, Andrew Olson, Randall Grunzke, Alexis Nelson, and Kellen Moore; Lee & Linda Hinkley Scholarship ($300 Donated by Lee and Linda Hinkley) - Joslynne Plath; Kirby Thompson Memorial Scholarship ($350 Donated by funds from the Kirby Thompson Memorial and the Thompson Family) - Madison Arispe; Denny Lovick Memorial Scholarship (2 @ $500 Donated by Barb Lovick) - TJ Webber & Melia Golwitzer; Creative Excellence Scholarship ($500 Donated by Coloff Digital) - Jadyn Welch; Hanlontown Community Club Scholarships (Awarded by Hanlontown Community Club) - Hannah Lunning and Sarah Lunning; Clemmit & Pauline Monson Family Scholarships (2 @ $1,000 Donated by Diane (Monson) Ehm, Carol (Monson) Noren, Kevin Monson, and Sheila (Monson) Davis) - Ethan Johnson and Joslynne Plath; Jenkins Family Scholarship ($600 Donated by Jenkins Family) - Ellie Jenkins; Hertzke Family Scholarship (2 @ $1,000 and 2 @ $500 Donated by Bruce and Jan Hertzke) - Kacie Suby, Jadyn Wooge, Alexis Nelson, and Lilian Nelson; Class of 1985 Scholarship ($500 Donated by Class of 1985) - Colby Krutsinger; Forest City Military Scholarship ($1,000 Donated anonymously) - Randall Grunzke; Class of 1988 Scholarship ($500 Donated by Class of 1988) - Justin Brock; FCHS Engineering Alumni Scholarship ($2,000 Donated by Ken Kleemeier, Joe Charlson, Brad Heitland, and Eric Nelson) - Adrian Thongsavath; FCHS Achievement Scholarship ($1,500 Donated by Pat and Steve Lovik, Jason and Nicole Lovik-Blaser, David and Rebecca Ziesmer, and Derek and Mallory Ziesmer) - TJ Webber; Carl & Sandra Wagner Scholarship ($500 Donated by Carl and Sandra Wagner) -Joslynne Plath; Class of 1977 Scholarship (2 @ $500 Donated by Class of 1977) - Ethan Johnson and Trayce Swanson; Jay Knudtson Memorial Scholarship ($1,500 Donated by Class of 1977) - Jadyn Wooge: Alfred Buckley Award (Outstanding Female Athlete $1,250 Donated anonymously and by Coca-Cola Bottling Co.) - Lilian Nelson; Brooker Cup Award and Scholarship (Outstanding Male Athlete $1,250 Donated by Jay E. Brooker Memorial Fund and Warren J. Brooker Memorial Fund) - Kellen Moore; Winnebago Industries Foundation Scholarships (Awarded by Winnebago Industries Foundation) - Eimmy Candelaria, Trinita Folkerts, and Adrian Thongsavath; Tribeta Honor Society STEM Education Scholarship ($200 Donated by Iota Delta Beta Chapter of Tri Beta - Waldorf University Biology Department) - Parker Sharp; Willig Family Scholarship ($2,500 Donated by Willig Family Scholarship Funds) - Karrissa Osborn; Tom and Tammy Larson Family Scholarship ($600 Donated by Tom and Tammy Larson) - Trista Olsen; Chuck Odens Memorial Scholarship ($1,000 Donated by Chuck Odens’ family and former postal colleagues) - Lilian Nelson; Road to Success Scholarship (Awarded by Grinnell Mutual) - Braden Swearingen; Waldon Groves Scholarships (2 @ $5,000 Donated through estate bequest) - Madison Branstad and Alex Isebrand; Carole Anderson Memorial Scholarship ($500 Donated by Kathy Jerome) - Karly Lambert; Kleemeier Family Scholarships (6 @ $1,600 Donated by Tim and Rita Kleemeier, Kelly Kleemeier and David Dickson, Katie Kleemeier, Tyson and Krista (Kleemeier) Scheidecker, and Boeing Corp.) - Melissa Cibrian-Martinez, Allison Klein, Cesar Lechuga, Avery Smith, Adrian Thongsavath, and Chloe Elbon; Olson Family Scholarship ($300 Donated by Steve and Nancy Olson) - Connor Sopko; Nyhus Family Agricultural Enrichment Scholarships (2 @ $500 Donated by Harlan and Debbie Nyhus) - Braden Swearingen and Jadyn Wooge; Nyhus Family Scholarship ($500 Donated by Harlan and Debbie Nyhus) - Alexis Nelson; Buffington Family Scholarship - $1,500 Donated by Andy and Keila Buffington, Jan Buffington, and Joe and Maddie (Buffington) Adamson) - Bailey Brones; Worth County Development Association Scholarship (Awarded by WCDA) - Levi Olson, Hannah Lunning, Sarah Lunning, Ashlynn Miller, Parker Sharp, and Kacie Suby; Raymond Stark Memorial Scholarship ($1,000 Donated by Carol J. Tweeten) - Kyra Gibbs; Robert & Gail Kuefler Scholarships (2 @ $750 Donated by Robert and Gail Kuefler) - Justin Brock and Adrian Thongsavath; College Athlete-Educator Scholarship ($500 Donated anonymously) - Lilian Nelson; Frakes Family Scholarship ($1,500 Donated by Mark and Carolyn Frakes) - Ethan Johnson; Forest City FFA Alumni Scholarships (4 @ $500 Donated by FC FFA Alumni) - Madison Branstad, Allison Klein, Trista Olsen, and Jadyn Wooge; Get On The Bus Staff Scholarships various amounts, funded by collective FC Community School District staff donations ($500) - Joylynn Bitker-Gonnerman, Chloe Elbon, Trinita Folkerts, Benjamin Plessel, Trayce Swanson, and Troy Webber, ($750) - Sarah Lunning and Kacie Suby, ($1,000) - Parker Sharp, and ($1,400) - Avery Smith; Russ Piehl Memorial Scholarship ($350 Donated by Marla Betz) - Ashlynn Miller; Lynn Hill Memorial Scholarship ($2,500 Donated by David Hill) - Eimmy Candelaria; Alvera and James Lovick FFA Scholarship ($600 Donated by memorial funds) - Lilian Nelson; United States Marine Corps Awards (Scholastic Excellence Award) - Carson Strukel, (Semper Fi Award for Musical Excellence) - Avery Smith, (Distinguished Athlete Award) - Karly Lambert and Carson Strukel; Doug Book Memorial Scholarship ($500 Donated by Doug Book Memorial Funds) - Kellen Moore; Lyle and Velma Jefson Family Memorial Scholarship ($2,000 Donated by Jerry and Bonnie Knapper) - Brody Dirksen; NSB Bank Scholarships (2 @ $250 Donated by NSB Bank) - Alexis Nelson and Braden Swearingen; Wanda Petterson and Wanda Ann Petterson Memorial Music Scholarship ($10,000 Donated through estate bequest) - Kyra Gibbs; Bernie Saggau Award - Ethan Johnson; Blomme Family Scholarship ($500 Donated by Tom and Julie Blomme) - Madison Arispe; Dr. Laila Buck Scholarship ($500 Donated by Dr. Laila Buck) - Karly Lambert; Sue Renee Pannkuk Memorial Scholarship ($500 Donated by Laura Arterburn, Wendy Eggebraaten, and Katie Bowers) - Melissa Osborn; The Miller Family Scholarship ($500 Donated by Tad and Jaci Miller( - Brody Dirksen; Tony and Sue Coloff Scholarship - $1,000 Donated by Tony and Sue Coloff) - Allison Klein; Timothy Nelson Memorial Scholarships (3 @ $500 Donated by the Nelson Family) - Alexis Nelson, Lilian Nelson, and Jadyn Wooge; Drackley/Heidemann Family Scholarship ($1,500 Donated by Don & Kristin Heidemann) - Avery Smith; Richard and Doris Putz Memorial Scholarship ($500 Donated by Steve and Sheryl Putz) - Connor Sopko; Vera and Richard Hynes Scholarship ($2,500 Donated by Vera and Richard Hynes) - Hannah Lunning; Lester D. and Lela W. Prewitt Scholarship - Katelyn Beenken; Colby Schleuger Class of 2020 Memorial Scholarship ($1,000 Donated by Curt and Gina Schleuger) - Braden Swearingen; Kingland Construction Scholarship ($500 Donated by Eric and Shelly Kingland) - Melia Golwitzer; Integrity Scholarship ($500 Donated anonymously) Cesar Lechuga; Principal’s Leadership Award ($500 Donated by Ken and Valerie Baker) - Karly Lambert; The Reece Family Scholarship ($600 Donated by Chad and Kris Reece) - Allison Klein; Bob and Kathy Olson Family Scholarship (2 @ $2,500 Donated by Bob & Kathy Olson) - Andrew Olson & Brody Dirksen; Ray Brcka Memorial Scholarship ($1,000 Donated by the Brcka Family) - Levi Olson; Frank F. Sinnard Memorial Scholarship ($1,000 Donated by Frank Sinnard Memorial Funds) - Parker Sharp; Forest City Veterinary Clinic Scholarships (5 @ $500 Donated by Forest City Vet Clinic) - Madison Branstad, Allison Klein, Trista Olsen, Braden Swearingen, and Jadyn Wooge; Student of Integrity Scholarship (Awarded by Better Business Bureau) - Kyra Gibbs; Mike and Jean O’Rourke Appreciation Scholarship ($500 Donated by Mike and Jean O’Rourke) - Joslynne Plath; Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa Scholarship ($1,904 Donated anonymously) - Samantha Buffington; Raymond and Joan Beebe Family Scholarship (6 @ $10,000 Donated by Ray and Joan Beebe) - Ethan Johnson, Karly Lambert, Carson Strukel, Elliana Warren, Jadyn Welch, and Josiah Welch; Raymond M. and Joan P. Beebe Waldorf University Scholarship (Donated by Ray and Joan Beebe) - Connor Sopko; Outstanding Senior Boy and Girl - Alex Isebrand and Lilian Nelson.