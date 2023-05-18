The number of scholarships just keeps growing as evidenced by the Forest City Education Foundation’s annual Senior Awards Night held on May 17.
“This being our biggest year yet, we were overwhelmed with joy at the number of friends, family, and donors who all came together to celebrate our seniors,” Foundation Executive Director Liz Thompson said. “A big, heartfelt thank you goes out to our family of donors for making Senior Awards Night possible. Your continued support and dedication is inspiring to us all as we were able to award over $487,700 to the Class of 2023 Thank you for investing in our students as they pursue their dreams of higher education.”
Named scholarships from donors
Hanson Family Foundation Grants - if a student is attending Waldorf $3,300, NIACC $2,800 and any other college/university $2,200. Awarded to students who timely completed the Forest City Education Foundation application. Donated by the Hanson Family Foundation.
Recipients - Madison Arispe, Katelyn Beenken, Robay Birri, Joylynn Bitker-Gonnerman, Madison Branstad, Justin Brock, Bailey Brones, Samantha Buffington, Eimmy Candelaria, Melissa Cibrian-Martinez, Brody Dirksen, Chloe Elbon, Trinita Folkerts, Kyra Gibbs, Melia Golwitzer, Randall Grunzke, Lillian Holtan, Alex Isebrand, Ellie Jenkins, Ethan Johnson, Kali Johnson, Allison Klein, Colby Krutsinger, Karly Lambert, Cesar Lechuga, Matthew Liviero, Hannah Lunning, Sarah Lunning, Ashlynn Miller, Kellen Moore, Alexis Nelson, Lilian Nelson, Calvin Ohrt, Trista Olsen, Andrew Olson, Levi Olson, Karrissa Osborn, Melissa Osborn, Coltin Owens, Joslynne Plath, Benjamin Plessel, Parker Sharp, Avery Smith, Connor Sopko, Carson Strukel, Kacie Suby, Trayce Swanson, Braden Swearingen, Adrian Thongsavath, Elliana Warren, Troy Webber Jr, Jadyn Welch, Josiah Welch, Neveaha Wicke, and Jadyn Wooge.
Forest City Education Foundation Commitment to Excellence Scholarships - various amounts awarded to students who have met the Foundation’s requirements. Funded by Hanson Family Foundation and Forest City Education Foundation.
Recipients - Katelyn Beenken, Madison Branstad, Bailey Brones, Samantha Buffington, Eimmy Candelaria, Melissa Cibrian-Martinez, Trinita Folkerts, Kyra Gibbs, Randall Grunzke, Lillian Holtan, Alex Isebrand, Ellie Jenkins, Ethan Johnson, Kali Johnson, Allison Klein, Karly Lambert, Cesar Lechuga, Hannah Lunning, Sarah Lunning, Kellen Moore, Alexis Nelson, Lilian Nelson, Andrew Olson, Levi Olson, Karrissa Osborn, Melissa Osborn, Parker Sharp, Avery Smith, Connor Sopko, Carson Strukel, Kacie Suby, Braden Swearingen, Adrian Thongsavath, Elliana Warren, Jadyn Welch, Josiah Welch, and Jadyn Wooge.
Elsie Marie Johnson Scholarship ($1,000 and 2 @ $500 Donated by Elsie Marie Johnson) - Jaydn Wooge, Jadyn Welch, and Josiah Welch; Masonic Lodge Scholarships (2 @ $500 Donated by Masonic Lodge of Forest City) - Ellie Jenkins and Braden Swearingen; Nelson/Straks Family Scholarship ($1,650 Donated by Steve Nelson) - Lilian Nelson; American Bar Association Citizenship Award ($300 Donated by the Winnebago County Bar Association) - Carson Strukel; Anna Harringa Nursing Scholarship (7 @ $600 Donated by Anna Harringa) - Chloe Elbon, Melissa Osborn, Melissa Cibrian-Martinez, Ellie Jenkins, Karly Lambert, and Neveaha Wicke; Class of 1965 Scholarship ($1,500 Donated by members of the Class of 1965 and former teachers) - Allison Klein; Public Service Scholarship ($500 Donated by Keith & Heather Duenow and Steve & Beth Duenow) - Samantha Buffington; Jason & Jessica Bruckhoff Scholarship ($1,500 Donated by Jason and Jessica Bruckhoff) - Kellen Moore; Bear Creek Pro-Am Scholarships (5 @ $500 Donated by Bear Creek Golf Course) - Alex Isebrand, Ellie Jenkins, Kellen Moore, Lilian Nelson, and Andy Olson; Martin & Emma Lee Nielsen Scholarship ($500 Donated by Emma Lee Nielsen Memorial Fund) - Joslynne Plath; Bill C. Fox Scholarship (Approximately $29,000/half tuition for 3 years, full tuition for 4th year Donated by Bill and Katherine Fox Foundation) - Bailey Brones; Sorensen Family Scholarship ($500 Donated by Paul and Kathryn Sorensen) - Katelyn Beenken; Benson/Torkelson Memorial Scholarship ($300 Donated by Benson and Torkelson Families) - Braden Swearingen; Class of 1963 Scholarship ($1,500 Donated by the Class of 1963) - Adrian Thongsavath; PEO Chapter HW Scholarship ($300 Donated by Forest City PEO) - Elliana Warren; Wilson Family Scholarship ($500 Donated by Scott and Paula Wilson) - Alex Isebrand; FCIS Insurance Scholarship ($1,000 Donated by FCIS Insurance) - Jadyn Wooge; Dave Draheim Memorial Scholarship (2 @ $500 Donated by family and friends and additional ongoing fundraising) - Kellen Moore and Calvin Ohrt; Ed Putney Memorial Scholarship ($1,000 Donated by Linda Putney) - Kali Johnson; Grunhovd Education Scholarship ($500 Donated by Amy Grunhovd and Ivy Leitch) - Joslynne Plath; Ken and Cindy Korth Scholarship (3 @ $1,000 Donated by Ken and Cindy Korth) - Carson Strukel, Karly Lambert, and Samantha Buffington; FCHS Resiliency Scholarships (3 @ $500 Donated anonymously) - Madison Arispe, Melia Golwitzer, and Cesar Lechuga; Daniel Ingram Memorial Scholarship ($500 Donated by Henry and Pennie Stone) - Kyra Gibbs; Paul David Carson Memorial Scholarship ($1,000 Donated by Kathryn Carson McHan, Breck McHan, Josh McHan and Megan Hall and Elly McHan and Rob Curtis) - Alexis Nelson; Joyful Spirit Scholarship ($300 Donated by Missy Erdman) - Brody Dirksen: Jim and Chrys Velky Scholarship ($500 Donated by Adam and Trichelle Jackson) - Karly Lambert; Doug and Donna Jackson Family Scholarship ($500 Donated by Adam and Trichelle Jackson) - Justin Brock; Randy and Tracy Broesder Family Scholarship (2 @ $300 Donated by Randy and Tracy Broesder) - Hannah Lunning and Calvin Ohrt; Forest City Farmers Coop Scholarships (2 @ $500 Donated by Forest City Farmers Coop) - Madison Branstad and Trista Olsen; Paddler’s Giving Back Scholarship ($1,500 Donated by Jay and Kerry Steffensen, Ed and Kris Linder, and Mike Faircloth) - Allison Klein; Holland Contracting Scholarship ($500 Donated by Holland Contracting) - Levi Olson; Brickstreet Theatre Scholarship ($500 Donated by BrickStreet Theatre) - Kyra Gibbs; Barney Ruiter Leadership Scholarship (2 @ $500 Donated anonymously) - Alexis Nelson and Lilian Nelson; Barney Ruiter Memorial Scholarship ($500 Donated by Class of 1967 and Barb Ruiter) - Melia Golwitzer; Charles Joseph Ruiter Memorial Scholarship ($500 Donated in memory Charlie Ruiter by his family) - Joylynn Bitker-Gonnerman; Thad L. Josten Ag Scholarship (2 @ $500 Donated by LaVurne and Sharon Josten and Connie Josten) - Madison Branstad & Jadyn Wooge; Walker Family Scholarship ($300 Donated by Keith and Emily Walker) - Katelyn Beenken; Don and Edell Westerberg “Make Something Of Yourself” Scholarship ($4,500 Donated by Tim Westerberg, Steve Westerberg, and Deanna Ennen) - Eimmy Candelaria; Clifford and Merna Torkelson Family Scholarship ($600 Donated by Merna Torkelson) - Levi Olson; County Line Seeds Scholarship ($500 Donated by County Line Seeds) - Ashlynn Miller; Rotary Waldorf University Scholarship (3 @ $500 Donated by Forest City Rotary Club) - Joylynn Bitker-Gonnerman, Robay Birri, and Connor Sopko; Oleson Family Scholarship (Presented by Forest City Family YMCA) - Kyra Gibbs and Karly Lambert; Forest City Lions Denny Lovick Memorial Scholarship ($500 Donated by Forest City Lions Club) - Kali Johnson; Eugene Morris Forest City Lions Scholarship ($500 Donated by Forest City Lions Club) - Kacie Suby; Forest City Lions Sportsmanship Awards (2 @ $500 Donated by Forest City Lions Club) - Connor Sopko and Kali Johnson; Robin Faught Memorial Scholarship ($500 Donated by Ryan, Stephanie, and Eric Faught) - Jadyn Wooge; Badger’s Custom Woodworking Scholarship ($500 Donated by Scott Thompson and Alec and Ali Sundermann) - Melia Golwitzer; Schnebly Family Scholarship ($500 Donated by the Schnebly Family) - Justin Brock; Galen & Melba Borchardt Memorial Scholarship ($5,000 Donated through estate bequest) - Avery Smith; Sarasio-Meyer Theatrical Scholarships (3 @ $500 Donated by Dan and Shandra Sarasio-Meyer) - Kyra Gibbs (Top Actress), Carson Strukel (Top Actor), and Karrissa Osborn (Top Technician); Nate Wicker Memorial Scholarship (2 @ $500 Donated by Glenda Keough) - Justin Brock and Calvin Ohrt; Edel Family Scholarship ($300 Donated by the Edel Family) - Kali Johnson; Steve Olson Scholarship ($300 Donated anonymously) - Andrew Olson, Johnson Family Scholarship ($1,000 Donated by Craig and Dawn Johnson and DeWayne and Donna Johnson) - Alexis Nelson; The Hope and Ron Lichtsinn Family Scholarship (2 @ $1,500 Donated by Hope and Ron Lichtsinn) - Samantha Buffington and Connor Sopko; KIOW Scholarship ($500 Donated by KIOW) - Brody Dirksen; Kimberly Hope Jordal Memorial Scholarship ($800 Donated by the Jordal and Lewellen Families) - Ellie Jenkins; Norbert J. Pint Memorial Scholarships (10 @ $1,000 Donated through estate bequest) - Bailey Brones, Ethan Johnson, Adrian Thongsavath, Kali Johnson, Braden Swearingen, Allison Klein, Andrew Olson, Randall Grunzke, Alexis Nelson, and Kellen Moore; Lee & Linda Hinkley Scholarship ($300 Donated by Lee and Linda Hinkley) - Joslynne Plath; Kirby Thompson Memorial Scholarship ($350 Donated by funds from the Kirby Thompson Memorial and the Thompson Family) - Madison Arispe; Denny Lovick Memorial Scholarship (2 @ $500 Donated by Barb Lovick) - TJ Webber & Melia Golwitzer; Creative Excellence Scholarship ($500 Donated by Coloff Digital) - Jadyn Welch; Hanlontown Community Club Scholarships (Awarded by Hanlontown Community Club) - Hannah Lunning and Sarah Lunning; Clemmit & Pauline Monson Family Scholarships (2 @ $1,000 Donated by Diane (Monson) Ehm, Carol (Monson) Noren, Kevin Monson, and Sheila (Monson) Davis) - Ethan Johnson and Joslynne Plath; Jenkins Family Scholarship ($600 Donated by Jenkins Family) - Ellie Jenkins; Hertzke Family Scholarship (2 @ $1,000 and 2 @ $500 Donated by Bruce and Jan Hertzke) - Kacie Suby, Jadyn Wooge, Alexis Nelson, and Lilian Nelson; Class of 1985 Scholarship ($500 Donated by Class of 1985) - Colby Krutsinger; Forest City Military Scholarship ($1,000 Donated anonymously) - Randall Grunzke; Class of 1988 Scholarship ($500 Donated by Class of 1988) - Justin Brock; FCHS Engineering Alumni Scholarship ($2,000 Donated by Ken Kleemeier, Joe Charlson, Brad Heitland, and Eric Nelson) - Adrian Thongsavath; FCHS Achievement Scholarship ($1,500 Donated by Pat and Steve Lovik, Jason and Nicole Lovik-Blaser, David and Rebecca Ziesmer, and Derek and Mallory Ziesmer) - TJ Webber; Carl & Sandra Wagner Scholarship ($500 Donated by Carl and Sandra Wagner) -Joslynne Plath; Class of 1977 Scholarship (2 @ $500 Donated by Class of 1977) - Ethan Johnson and Trayce Swanson; Jay Knudtson Memorial Scholarship ($1,500 Donated by Class of 1977) - Jadyn Wooge: Alfred Buckley Award (Outstanding Female Athlete $1,250 Donated anonymously and by Coca-Cola Bottling Co.) - Lilian Nelson; Brooker Cup Award and Scholarship (Outstanding Male Athlete $1,250 Donated by Jay E. Brooker Memorial Fund and Warren J. Brooker Memorial Fund) - Kellen Moore; Winnebago Industries Foundation Scholarships (Awarded by Winnebago Industries Foundation) - Eimmy Candelaria, Trinita Folkerts, and Adrian Thongsavath; Tribeta Honor Society STEM Education Scholarship ($200 Donated by Iota Delta Beta Chapter of Tri Beta - Waldorf University Biology Department) - Parker Sharp; Willig Family Scholarship ($2,500 Donated by Willig Family Scholarship Funds) - Karrissa Osborn; Tom and Tammy Larson Family Scholarship ($600 Donated by Tom and Tammy Larson) - Trista Olsen; Chuck Odens Memorial Scholarship ($1,000 Donated by Chuck Odens’ family and former postal colleagues) - Lilian Nelson; Road to Success Scholarship (Awarded by Grinnell Mutual) - Braden Swearingen; Waldon Groves Scholarships (2 @ $5,000 Donated through estate bequest) - Madison Branstad and Alex Isebrand; Carole Anderson Memorial Scholarship ($500 Donated by Kathy Jerome) - Karly Lambert; Kleemeier Family Scholarships (6 @ $1,600 Donated by Tim and Rita Kleemeier, Kelly Kleemeier and David Dickson, Katie Kleemeier, Tyson and Krista (Kleemeier) Scheidecker, and Boeing Corp.) - Melissa Cibrian-Martinez, Allison Klein, Cesar Lechuga, Avery Smith, Adrian Thongsavath, and Chloe Elbon; Olson Family Scholarship ($300 Donated by Steve and Nancy Olson) - Connor Sopko; Nyhus Family Agricultural Enrichment Scholarships (2 @ $500 Donated by Harlan and Debbie Nyhus) - Braden Swearingen and Jadyn Wooge; Nyhus Family Scholarship ($500 Donated by Harlan and Debbie Nyhus) - Alexis Nelson; Buffington Family Scholarship - $1,500 Donated by Andy and Keila Buffington, Jan Buffington, and Joe and Maddie (Buffington) Adamson) - Bailey Brones; Worth County Development Association Scholarship (Awarded by WCDA) - Levi Olson, Hannah Lunning, Sarah Lunning, Ashlynn Miller, Parker Sharp, and Kacie Suby; Raymond Stark Memorial Scholarship ($1,000 Donated by Carol J. Tweeten) - Kyra Gibbs; Robert & Gail Kuefler Scholarships (2 @ $750 Donated by Robert and Gail Kuefler) - Justin Brock and Adrian Thongsavath; College Athlete-Educator Scholarship ($500 Donated anonymously) - Lilian Nelson; Frakes Family Scholarship ($1,500 Donated by Mark and Carolyn Frakes) - Ethan Johnson; Forest City FFA Alumni Scholarships (4 @ $500 Donated by FC FFA Alumni) - Madison Branstad, Allison Klein, Trista Olsen, and Jadyn Wooge; Get On The Bus Staff Scholarships various amounts, funded by collective FC Community School District staff donations ($500) - Joylynn Bitker-Gonnerman, Chloe Elbon, Trinita Folkerts, Benjamin Plessel, Trayce Swanson, and Troy Webber, ($750) - Sarah Lunning and Kacie Suby, ($1,000) - Parker Sharp, and ($1,400) - Avery Smith; Russ Piehl Memorial Scholarship ($350 Donated by Marla Betz) - Ashlynn Miller; Lynn Hill Memorial Scholarship ($2,500 Donated by David Hill) - Eimmy Candelaria; Alvera and James Lovick FFA Scholarship ($600 Donated by memorial funds) - Lilian Nelson; United States Marine Corps Awards (Scholastic Excellence Award) - Carson Strukel, (Semper Fi Award for Musical Excellence) - Avery Smith, (Distinguished Athlete Award) - Karly Lambert and Carson Strukel; Doug Book Memorial Scholarship ($500 Donated by Doug Book Memorial Funds) - Kellen Moore; Lyle and Velma Jefson Family Memorial Scholarship ($2,000 Donated by Jerry and Bonnie Knapper) - Brody Dirksen; NSB Bank Scholarships (2 @ $250 Donated by NSB Bank) - Alexis Nelson and Braden Swearingen; Wanda Petterson and Wanda Ann Petterson Memorial Music Scholarship ($10,000 Donated through estate bequest) - Kyra Gibbs; Bernie Saggau Award - Ethan Johnson; Blomme Family Scholarship ($500 Donated by Tom and Julie Blomme) - Madison Arispe; Dr. Laila Buck Scholarship ($500 Donated by Dr. Laila Buck) - Karly Lambert; Sue Renee Pannkuk Memorial Scholarship ($500 Donated by Laura Arterburn, Wendy Eggebraaten, and Katie Bowers) - Melissa Osborn; The Miller Family Scholarship ($500 Donated by Tad and Jaci Miller( - Brody Dirksen; Tony and Sue Coloff Scholarship - $1,000 Donated by Tony and Sue Coloff) - Allison Klein; Timothy Nelson Memorial Scholarships (3 @ $500 Donated by the Nelson Family) - Alexis Nelson, Lilian Nelson, and Jadyn Wooge; Drackley/Heidemann Family Scholarship ($1,500 Donated by Don & Kristin Heidemann) - Avery Smith; Richard and Doris Putz Memorial Scholarship ($500 Donated by Steve and Sheryl Putz) - Connor Sopko; Vera and Richard Hynes Scholarship ($2,500 Donated by Vera and Richard Hynes) - Hannah Lunning; Lester D. and Lela W. Prewitt Scholarship - Katelyn Beenken; Colby Schleuger Class of 2020 Memorial Scholarship ($1,000 Donated by Curt and Gina Schleuger) - Braden Swearingen; Kingland Construction Scholarship ($500 Donated by Eric and Shelly Kingland) - Melia Golwitzer; Integrity Scholarship ($500 Donated anonymously) Cesar Lechuga; Principal’s Leadership Award ($500 Donated by Ken and Valerie Baker) - Karly Lambert; The Reece Family Scholarship ($600 Donated by Chad and Kris Reece) - Allison Klein; Bob and Kathy Olson Family Scholarship (2 @ $2,500 Donated by Bob & Kathy Olson) - Andrew Olson & Brody Dirksen; Ray Brcka Memorial Scholarship ($1,000 Donated by the Brcka Family) - Levi Olson; Frank F. Sinnard Memorial Scholarship ($1,000 Donated by Frank Sinnard Memorial Funds) - Parker Sharp; Forest City Veterinary Clinic Scholarships (5 @ $500 Donated by Forest City Vet Clinic) - Madison Branstad, Allison Klein, Trista Olsen, Braden Swearingen, and Jadyn Wooge; Student of Integrity Scholarship (Awarded by Better Business Bureau) - Kyra Gibbs; Mike and Jean O’Rourke Appreciation Scholarship ($500 Donated by Mike and Jean O’Rourke) - Joslynne Plath; Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa Scholarship ($1,904 Donated anonymously) - Samantha Buffington; Raymond and Joan Beebe Family Scholarship (6 @ $10,000 Donated by Ray and Joan Beebe) - Ethan Johnson, Karly Lambert, Carson Strukel, Elliana Warren, Jadyn Welch, and Josiah Welch; Raymond M. and Joan P. Beebe Waldorf University Scholarship (Donated by Ray and Joan Beebe) - Connor Sopko; Outstanding Senior Boy and Girl - Alex Isebrand and Lilian Nelson.