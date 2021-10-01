Edgington becomes president of National Corn Growers Association

Chris Edgington has embarked on a new journey.

Edgington, who row crop farms with his brother Tom and son Alex northwest of St. Ansgar, assumed the presidency of the National Corn Growers Association on Oct. 1.

The National Corn Growers Association promotes the sales of corn and corn byproducts both domestically and internationally.

Edgington said in January that as he assumes the presidency of the National Growers Association, there will be some challenges.

“Becoming president, I don’t know if things will be back to normal by then,” Edgington said in January.

If COVID-19 regulations are still in place, it will curtail his in-person meetings across the country, and he will have to rely more on virtual meetings, which he is currently doing. He said international trade missions to the U.S. could also be affected.

In the end, Edgington said he is optimist about the future of corn and corn prices.

“U.S. corn farmers still produce the highest yields in the world and produce the largest volume of corn,” he said.

But he cautions that if the U.S. tries to make agriculture better every day, "we still are working with Mother Nature while growing corn, soybeans, and raising livestock, and exporting agricultural products.”

