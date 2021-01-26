Edgington becomes president of National Corn Growers Association

Chris Edgington has a lot to look forward to in 2021.

On Oct. 1, the current vice president of the National Corn Growers Association will assume the leadership role of the organization.

Edgington, who row crop farms with his brother Tom and son Alex northwest of St. Ansgar, is looking forward to becoming president. The National Corn Growers Association promotes the sales of corn and corn byproducts both domestically and internationally.

Because of the current pandemic, the Board’s activity has been quite challenging, with most of its activity via the internet.

“On a normal year, our committee would be in Washington, D.C., at this time meeting with new people on the Ag committees, but with the pandemic we didn’t go this year.

Edgington said there will be a lot of new faces on the committees this year, and there has to be a lot of settling in before the Board will know much about new farm policies.