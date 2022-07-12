Edgar will ready new Hancock County Veterans Affairs Administrator Lorentzen

Hancock County Veterans Affairs Administrator Gerald Edgar of Garner has announced that he is retiring on Aug. 12. However, his replacement, Tonya Lorentzen of Garner, will begin her new job duties on Aug. 1.

The two will collaborate on the ins and outs of the position as soon as Lorentzen arrives, according to Edgar. She will also complete required virtual job training during that timeframe, he noted.

Lorentzen must complete 32 hours of the virtual training through the National Association of Veterans Service Officers during those first two weeks.

“I’ll have time with her,” Edgar said. “I’ll show her the files, what claims are in process, and will show her around. She’s a veteran, so she’s aware of some of the challenges and concerns.”

Edgar said he participated in the application process and that Lorentzen was an excellent candidate, who is a former Army medic. She is one of three good candidates, according to Edgar, who went through an in-depth interview process with the Hancock County Commission of Veterans Affairs. The current commissioners, required by state law to be veterans, are Joan Gouge of Garner, Jim Nelson of Britt, and Marvin Johnson of Kanawha.

On July 11, county supervisors approved an $18.50 per hour starting wage for Lorentzen. They also approved an increase in pay from $35 to $50 per meeting for the Veterans Affairs Commissioners, who meet monthly.

“We appreciate you serving on that,” supervisor Sis Greiman said to Commission Chair Johnson. “It’s very important.”

Hancock County’s Veterans Affairs administrator serves three days a week (Tuesday-Thursday) plus other days and times by appointment. The office provides assistance with Veterans Administration forms for various benefits and assists veterans in receiving compensation for injuries and things such as medical issues arising from chemical exposures while serving in the military. It also assists aging, low-income veterans with support for medical costs through the VA.

Edgar noted a wide array of current issues that the office is seeing recently, including post-traumatic stress disorder as well as the first cases of area veterans inquiring about exposure to drinking water contaminants while serving at Camp Lejeune and their legal rights. Sadly, he said that more such cases are likely to arise in the coming months and years.

“But we don’t leave our veterans behind,” Edgar said.

Edgar noted that he will continue with some responsibilities that are near and dear to his heart. Those include his service as a military liaison to U.S. Congressman Randy Feenstra (R-Iowa) as well as to the local Masonic Fraternity, American Legion, and Employer Support of Guard and Reserve, which protects jobs of military service members when they are called to active duty. He also plans to continue to be an active member of the Hancock County Republicans, who have held an annual “Red, White, Blue, and You” fundraising event for area candidates in each of the past two years. This year, the group hosted guest speaker, Gov. Kim Reynolds, at the District Fairgrounds in Britt.

“In about 4-1/2 years, I’ve enjoyed working with fellow veterans and their families,” Edgar said. “Lots of the veterans are quite unassuming. They tend to do their jobs, serve, and go back to domestic life. A disproportionate number of veterans have served in Iowa. Many of them are not looking for aid or assistance, but it is very important that it is available to them.”

Edgar said it continues to be vital to communicate effectively about assistance that is available for veterans in need and their widows or widowers, as increasingly more women serve in the military. He said that with the draft having ended in 1973, increasing numbers of service members were not drafted.

“So, a majority of your veterans are men and women who served because they wanted to,” Edgar said.

As for his retirement plans, Edgar said he and his wife, Virginia, plan to travel more. She serves on the Hancock County Board of Health and is retiring later this year.

“We’ll spend more time with family and friends,” Edgar said. “We’ll travel lots of the country we haven’t seen yet.”

Some of that travel will be by train, perhaps on the way to see their son who is a county engineer in Maryland or daughter who is a naval officer and lieutenant commander stationed in San Diego. In addition, he said they both have siblings to visit in the Midwest.