EDC offering apprenticeship info

The Mitchell County Economic Development Commission will host a meeting with Iowa Works, if there is enough interest, to provide more information about what it means to be a registered apprenticeship and how to get signed up.

According to the press release, if you or your company are interested in attending a meeting to become a registered apprenticeship, please contact interim director Tracy Church by calling 641-732-4790, emailing mcedc@osage.net, or stopping by the MCEDC Office in the Mitchell County Courthouse basement.

Please respond by Monday, April 19.

Registered apprenticeship includes hundreds of apprentice able occupations. That includes energy, IT, healthcare, financial services, transportation, advanced manufacturing, food and beverage preparation, skilled trades, and more.

Iowa has more than 800 active registered apprentice programs and more than 8,700 active Registered Apprentices.

Ninety-one percent of apprentices that complete an apprenticeship are still employed nine months later.

A registered apprenticeship program provides customized training that meets industry standards and is tailored to the specific needs of businesses, resulting in highly skilled employees.