Eco-Friendly fashion show at Larch Pine Inn

Larch Pine Inn Bed and Breakfast of Clear Lake is partnering with Tried & True, One Vision’s specialty resale boutique, to present an eco-friendly tea & Fashion Show at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 25.

The April 25 tea includes a fashion show presented by Tried & True of Clear Lake, a 3-course luncheon, a specialty tea from Holistic Harmonies of Clear Lake, door prizes and more. The luncheon includes a blend of sweet and savory sandwiches, salads and desserts.

The door opens at 1 p.m. The cost to attend is $32/person. Reservations are required. For reservations call 641-357-0345 or email info@larchpineinn.com

The Larch Pine Inn located at 401 N. Third St. in Clear Lake.

