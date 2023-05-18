Winnebago County Recorder Shanna Eastvold is proactively warning area residents about scam letters circulating via mail across Iowa and other parts of the country.

“A letter stating “County Deed Records” from Home Warranty may be circulating in mailboxes in our county and causing a lot of confusion,” Eastvold said. “I want to clearly communicate this message is not associated with any county recorder office or government entity, including Winnebago County. The “County Deed Records” letter has also been sent to residents in Kansas and Tennessee with news reports informing the public of the scam. This letter is likely to cause more confusion over time as more of them arrive in more Iowa mailboxes each day.”

According to a news release of the Winnebago County Recorder’s Office, the Webster County Recorder’s Office on May 1 assisted a resident with questions about a confusing letter they received, which was quickly identified as a scam and reported to local law enforcement. That letter claimed to be from “County Deed Records” with false information about the recipient’s home warranty expiration date. The letter also contained a “renewal fee voucher” for $199, which resembles a check and requests immediate action to call or be left vulnerable to repair costs.

The Iowa County Recorders Association in partnership with Iowa Land Records and Winnebago County Recorder Shanna Eastvold confirmed that this letter information is not legitimate. Similar illegitimate letters have been found across the country.

Thankfully, in the Webster County incident, the resident came into the Webster County Recorder’s Office with questions before taking any action. Anyone who has received a letter claiming to be from County Deed Records should not respond to the letter in any way.

Do not pay

Do not call

Do not go to the website

Do not return any mail requests

“Scams are everywhere,” Webster County Recorder Lindsay Laufersweiler said. “Thankfully this individual came into the office to research. This mailing was not sent by county recorders. Do your research and ask questions. You’ll be glad you did!”

Since 1839, county recorders have been responsible for the maintenance and management of any official property and real estate documents in the state. The Iowa County Recorders Association was created by recorders to provide additional resources and governance to each recorder’s office and supporting staff. Created and maintained by county recorders and the electronic services system, Iowa Land Records is an easy-to-use online database and electronic submission service that allows users to search and submit real estate documents in all of Iowa’s 99 counties.

To find your County Recorder, go to https://iowalandrecords.org/recorder-directory/.