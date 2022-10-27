Eastvold, Oswald vie for Winnebago County Recorder in Nov. 8 election

One of the few contested races locally during the Nov. 8 election is for the office of county recorder in Winnebago County.

Republican Shanna Eastvold of Thompson and Winnebago County Auditor/Drainage Clerk Kris Oswald of Forest City, who is running without party affiliation on the ballot, are vying to serve as recorder.

Kris Oswald

“I am running for Winnebago County Recorder to further my career within the County,” Oswald said. ”I have worked in the courthouse for over 12 years and the recorder’s office will be a great fit for me. I want to make sure all the current laws and regulations are enforced and keep the office running smoothly. I hope to find ways to save on expenditures and find more avenues for revenues.”

Oswald said she will always put taxpayers first, citing her current work in the county auditor’s office where she is responsible for working on the county budget, accounts payable, and drainage. She said she also helps with human resources, elections, and real estate matters.

“My attention to detail will be an asset as I do a lot of proofreading,” Oswald said. “Making sure land transactions are correct will be effortless for me. My attention to detail will be a strength in moving to this new position. Through my work with drainage, I have come to know many landowners who have come to value my opinion and judgement on how repairs are done. I want the citizens of Winnebago County to know I always have their back.”

When asked, Oswald noted counties across Iowa have been fighting the proposed CO2 pipelines, saying she believes CO2 pipeline companies should not be able to use eminent domain for their construction.

Outside of work, Oswald has volunteered many times at Heritage Park and said she enjoys being involved with the communities of Winnebago County. She has taught Sunday school and served as a past president at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Leland. The former Forest City Middle School cheerleading coach has also participated in Relay for Life.

Shanna Eastvold

Shanna Eastvold said she’s enjoyed seeing and getting to know people across the county while running to be elected as county recorder. She is a Winnebago Industries production supervisor overseeing a staff of about 50 people at the company’s Lake Mills facility. She has also served as a volleyball coach in the Lake Mills and Buffalo Center school districts.

Eastvold said she has many of the attributes needed for county recorder and shared values with her fellow citizens of Winnebago County, so she decided to run. She said she will serve in public office by navigating individuals’ needs with compassion, dedication, and stability.

“I’m confident in my abilities to provide thorough and accurate records, reports, and research as required in a timely and professional manner while documenting, preserving and archiving county records accurately,” Eastvold said. “I enjoy working with and for people in various capacities. My professional management and personnel skills allow me to treat people with fairness, integrity and respect.”

Eastvold said she’ll work hard to bring continuity to the excellent service already being provided by the current Winnebago County recorder and staff. She noted that she’ll go the extra mile to provide excellent service that any person would expect.

“I will continue to challenge myself to do better for my family, myself, and for the community of Winnebago County that I call home,” Eastvold said. “I ask all Winnebago County registered voters to vote, November 8, for Shanna Eastvold as your next county recorder.”