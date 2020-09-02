Dynamic duo, experienced leaders guide confident Forest City volleyball

“Me and Shae have the best communication, I think, for our duo,” Miller said. “We talk it out and sort of read each other a little bit and know our strengths. I have to give it up to her because she’s one of the best hitters on our team.”

Although Miller gave her teammate plenty of credit, Dillavou reciprocated. The two are friends off the court and fierce competitors on it.

“We’re pretty close. We’re warmup partners,” Dillavou said. “We just enjoy going competitively against each other so it makes us both a lot better every day in practice and then it shows in games.”

Outside of Dillavou and Miller, the Indians return most of last season’s lineup. Seniors Ellie Caylor and Alyson Walker, and junior Regan Helgeson all have experience and will be leaned on heavily throughout 2020. Also new to the lineup is starting freshman Jalyn Hovenga.

“I do feel like we have a lot of versatility, so if they’re not on, we have other people who can pick it up a little bit,” Jerome said.