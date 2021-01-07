Durby named Chair, Smith Vice Chair of Winnebago County Supervisors

Terry Durby was approved as Chair of the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors and incoming supervisor Susan Smith was named vice chair for the upcoming year at the Jan. 4 meeting.

Also during the meeting, Julie Sorenson of Winnebago County Public Health updated the Board on COVID-19 vaccinations that are continuing across the county.

She said vaccinations were administered to healthcare workers at several facilities on Jan. 6 as part of the continuing Phase 1a rollout. She noted that the state's pharmacy program is handling vaccinations at nursing homes.

Sorenson said that local Public Health is still awaiting a date and vaccine allotment numbers for the next phase of the rollout (Phase 1b). This will include frontline essential workers and persons ages 75 and older. She said that Phase 1b will most likely be by appointment only, similar to flu shots.

This will be advertised with additional information via newspapers, radio, and social media.

In other business:

• Supervisors again approved a monthly postponement of the Winnebago County Tax Sale due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tax sale is typically held on the third Monday of June. Most counties across Iowa have been postponing the sale since last summer.