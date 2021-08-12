Duncomb Hill alive with the sound of music

After the last Main 2 Main Marathon runner crosses the finish line, Carmen Nickerson will climb Duncomb Hill and sing to the Cedar River.
While she is a musician in Milwaukee, Nickerson grew up on a farm north of Osage. She went to grade school in Stacyville and graduated from St. Ansgar High School, where she was a classmate of Todd Duncomb.
According to a press release for Nickerson’s next show, the hill bearing Duncomb’s family name is best known as a place for sledding in the winter.
“A lot of people have fond memories of that,” Nickerson said of the picturesque spot above the Cedar.
In 2020, during the COVID-19 lockdown, the Duncombs reached out to Nickerson about performing a concert for those cooped up too long. At the time, the isolation of the pandemic was a boon for Nickerson – all she could do was write music.
Yet it was still isolation, and Nickerson welcomed performing songs far away from Milwaukee.
“It was more of a friends and family event,” Nickerson said of last year’s performance. “It’s a beautiful spot on the Cedar River, in a cattle pasture. There was a crescent moon behind us. There were no bugs and it was about 75 degrees. I said, ‘Let’s try it again.’”
While the weather cannot be duplicated on command, the second Concert on the Hill will be bigger. The Aug. 21 event is sponsored by Cedar Summerstock Theater and is open to the public. It follows the annual Main to Main Marathon that morning, which gathers 250 runners from across the country. It is a big day.
Nickerson is currently working on an EP called “Room to Grow,” and she will perform two songs from the album. Both are about growing up in northern Iowa.
“They were written during the lockdown,” Nickerson said. “It was a really great time for creativity. There weren’t any distractions.”
The best way she can describe her work is eclectic Americana. Country, jazz, rock and pop get mixed together and pulled apart. Music runs in the family, as her sister Nancy Lee was a high school choir director and founder of Cedar Summerstock Theater.
"I believe her work just gets better and better," Lee said.
Critic Andy Snipper of "Blues Matters" has described Nickerson's voice as sensual and rich with a shimmer in its tone.
Before she earned her place in the musical world, Nickerson earned a degree in agriculture from Iowa State University. It was a practical decision. But she did not fit that role.
“My two loves growing up were horses and music,” she said. “I could easily have worked with horses for a career, too."
Their paternal grandmother taught the girls to play piano. Their father was also a talented musician, teaching his family the value of participation in musical opportunities, according to Lee.
“My dad sang barbershop ever since I was little," Nickerson said. "I was in the choir. But because of our financial insecurity, horses and music were not encouraged as a career choice.”
For around a year, while she was living in Ames, she did not sing. One night she finally performed again, and Nickerson described it as a combination of joy and relief.
“It was like something was missing, and I felt fulfilled again," she said. "It’s part of who I am.”
For a while, she worked a corporate job with Colgate-Palmolive. After getting laid off, she used her severance pay to move to Los Angeles. There, she recorded backup harmonies, soundtracks and other studio work for Hollywood Records, a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company.
“But altogether, the Los Angeles culture, and the city's pollution and traffic were just too much, so I moved back to the Midwest after a couple of years,” Nickerson said.
She had siblings living in Milwaukee, which provided Nickerson a temporary home, and it was the opportunity she needed to move away from the smog. After many day jobs and temp jobs, she joined a popular Milwaukee cover band and reignited her career in music. After a long journey, she found a way to make a living doing what she loves.
For a decade, she has worked with acclaimed musician Willy Porter, who has toured nationally and internationally with the likes of Sting, Paul Simon and Jethro Tull.
“We teamed up about 10 years ago, which has been great,” Nickerson said. “Because he’s so well respected. We started writing songs together. We put out an album in 2016 called 'Bonfire to Ash.' That was all co-writes with him.”
The same year, Porter and Nickerson performed together on NPR’s "Prairie Home Companion."
Nickerson has worked with talented, popular artists. But her goal is a solo album – she has moved on from her days singing backup in Los Angeles. And next weekend, the hills will once again be alive with the sound of her music.
• The Concert on the Hill will take place Saturday, Aug. 21 on Duncomb’s Hill, Todd and Marcia Duncomb, 1642 395th Street, St. Ansgar. Gates open at 3 p.m. with Bad Habits Trio performing at 4 p.m. and the Carmen Nickerson Band at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 per person. The event will also include food for purchase from Stampede on Wheels food truck, fireworks on the river, and primitive camping, outhouses and generators.
“Bring your own chairs and blankets and hang out,” Nickerson said.
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.