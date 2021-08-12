Duncomb Hill alive with the sound of music

After the last Main 2 Main Marathon runner crosses the finish line, Carmen Nickerson will climb Duncomb Hill and sing to the Cedar River.

While she is a musician in Milwaukee, Nickerson grew up on a farm north of Osage. She went to grade school in Stacyville and graduated from St. Ansgar High School, where she was a classmate of Todd Duncomb.

According to a press release for Nickerson’s next show, the hill bearing Duncomb’s family name is best known as a place for sledding in the winter.

“A lot of people have fond memories of that,” Nickerson said of the picturesque spot above the Cedar.

In 2020, during the COVID-19 lockdown, the Duncombs reached out to Nickerson about performing a concert for those cooped up too long. At the time, the isolation of the pandemic was a boon for Nickerson – all she could do was write music.

Yet it was still isolation, and Nickerson welcomed performing songs far away from Milwaukee.

“It was more of a friends and family event,” Nickerson said of last year’s performance. “It’s a beautiful spot on the Cedar River, in a cattle pasture. There was a crescent moon behind us. There were no bugs and it was about 75 degrees. I said, ‘Let’s try it again.’”