Duncan to celebrate 120 years of Czech Heritage with June 12 Duncan Days

The Duncan Days 120th-year celebration is June 12, rain or shine. It will celebrate the unincorporated community's Czechoslovakian heritage with everyone welcome to attend.

According to a release, activities will include antiques, tractors and cars plus a Czech map on display with Duncan's ancestral history between noon and 8 p.m.

A 2 p.m. parade is planned. Outdoor fun with inflatables and games for all ages will be held, accompanied by disc jockey Randy Formanek from 3-8 p.m.

Food, including burgers, chips, and kolaches will be served from noon to 7 p.m. A Duncan Days Raffle will be held with $8,500 in cash prizes to be awarded.

Other events include 4 p.m. mass at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, a 6 p.m. kolache eating contest with raffle results. Malek’s Fishermen Band will play in ballroom from 4-6 and 7:30-9 p.m. Showcase Band will play from 6-7:30 p.m. and 9-11 p.m.

For more information, visit www.duncanballroom.com

