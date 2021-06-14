Duncan holds 120-year celebration delayed by COVID-19 in 2020

“The town was full,” said Melvin Wellik of the planning committee. “We were overloaded, but the whole day went great. There was a big demand for food. We went through 1,000 hamburgers and 300 hot dogs, but nobody left hungry. We had 150-dozen kolaches that were gone quickly. We should have had another 150 dozen.”

Other planning committee members were Dawn Nedved, Sally Hejlik, and Bob Malek. Duncan T-shirts with various humorous Czech slogans sold out quickly, so committee members took names to order more and will get everyone the shirts they want.

“After we ran out of burgers, we went and bought natural casing hot dogs that are an old Duncan tradition,” Malek said. “After church, the people here would go to Falad’s store and take them home to their families.”

Malek said it was amazing to see so many familiar faces not seen in Duncan for years, not just on June 12, but also in the days leading up to and following the celebration.

“There were many family reunions,” Malek said. “Even the week before, people were coming home. They were visiting the cemetery, church, and ballroom. It was people that grew up in Duncan and around Duncan.”