Duncan Ballroom Christmas Appreciation Night to be held on Dec. 10

  Updated
Maleks

Malek’s Fishermen Band will play at the Duncan Community Ballroom.

 Globe Gazette file photo

The Duncan Ballroom will host an appreciation Christmas party and fundraiser for Britt and Garner food banks on Dec. 10.

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. with food being served starting at 5 p.m. until it is gone. It’s a party for all ages featuring live music, food and a special appearance by Santa, who will visit from 6-7 p.m. Malek’s Fishermen Band will provide live music from 5-8 p.m. They will be followed by DJ Randy Formanek from 8-10 p.m.

The event is open to the public for a free-will offering that will be donated to Britt and Garner food banks, with a matching grant from FCSLA. The food will be provided by Duncan Ballroom and St. Wenceslaus Parish Life.

