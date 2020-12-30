Driver damages Evergreen Cemetery headstones, flees

Evergreen Cemetery's caretaker is working with Britt police in an open criminal investigation after the headstones of numerous burial plots were knocked off their foundations on Christmas night or early on the following morning.

"The Police Department received a call at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26, regarding a vehicle in the cemetery with heavy damage and damage to multiple headstones," said Britt Police Chief Mark Anderson.

Following initial investigation, John Fransen of Britt was identified as the driver of the vehicle and was arrested the next day. Fransen was charged with driving while his license is revoked, reckless driving, operating while intoxicated, and leaving the scene of an accident with property damages.

Anderson noted that the case is active and, although charges have been filed, the person or persons involved are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Cemetery sexton Brian Hiscocks said that he anticipates the damage costs will be high, but he did not yet have any firm damage estimates.