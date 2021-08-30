Dr. Megan Peterson joins MCRHC

Dr. Megan Peterson, DO, will begin seeing patients at Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage beginning Mon., Sept. 27.
Peterson earned her medical degree from Des Moines University and completed her residency in family practice at Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines. A native of Osage, Peterson’s undergraduate degree is from Central College in Pella.
Before medical school she worked as a CNA at Mitchell County Regional Health Center, an experience she says inspired her to become a doctor.
Peterson’s specialties include women’s health and osteopathic manipulative medicine.
Call 641-732-6100 to schedule an appointment with Dr. Peterson.