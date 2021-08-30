 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dr. Megan Peterson joins MCRHC
0 comments

Dr. Megan Peterson joins MCRHC

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Doctor Megan Peterson DO

Dr. Megan Peterson, DO

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Dr. Megan Peterson, DO, will begin seeing patients at Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage beginning Mon., Sept. 27.

Peterson earned her medical degree from Des Moines University and completed her residency in family practice at Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines. A native of Osage, Peterson’s undergraduate degree is from Central College in Pella.

Before medical school she worked as a CNA at Mitchell County Regional Health Center, an experience she says inspired her to become a doctor.

Peterson’s specialties include women’s health and osteopathic manipulative medicine.

Call 641-732-6100 to schedule an appointment with Dr. Peterson.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News