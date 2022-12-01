Dr. Brockhohn plays part in bringing Algona movie showing to Forest City too

It helped in many ways to have Forest City’s own Dr. James Brockhohn associated with the new movie “Silent Night in Algona,” which will premiere in Algona on Dec. 9 and show in the Forest Theatre on the same date.

On Nov. 30, Lansing-Michigan-based Collective Development, Inc. Co-Producer Shane Hagedorn formally announced that the feature length motion picture will be shown Dec. 9-15 at Fridley Theatres’ State 5 Theater in Algona and Dec. 9-11 at The Forest Theatre in Forest City.

“This soon-to-be Christmas classic is beginning its theatrical rollout in Iowa and the MidWest,” Hagedorn said. “We are looking forward to giving your audience a truly once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

In addition to his full-time work as a chiropractor, Brockhohn is also a longtime actor. In fact, he has served on the Iowa Motion Picture Association Board for 22 years, including being its president each of the last nine years. He connected those board members with the Collective Development movie-makers.

Brockhohn has appeared in nearly 100 projects, mostly movies, television, and commercials. That includes his portrayal of the Grandpa Joe character in the new film with a story that unfolds between October and Christmas Eve 1944. The movie setting is German POW camps in Algona during World War II. It also includes area family farmers struggling to make a living.

“I appear halfway into the movie until the end,” Brockhohn said of his character. “I was on set for six days. I did several scenes in Heritage Park and in Algona.”

Grandpa Joe’s daughter, son-in-law, and grandson are main characters in the movie. Brockhohn said he acted in scenes filmed in a 1940s farmhouse at Heritage Park as well as outdoors at a barn in the Whittemore-Algona area in Kossuth County.

He noted that it was fate for him to play Grandpa Joe after initially being tabbed to be a waiter in the film. However, his son’s wedding and filming for that role both landed on Nov. 5, 2021. He had to turn down the part, but was encouraged by movie director Tony Hornus and production staff to audition for Grandpa Joe.

“I’ve been acting for 28 years, some of those projects are independent films that have low budgets and film on nights and weekends,” the full-time Doctor of Chiropractic Brockhohn said. “Sometimes, I take time off and that’s what I did to help with this film.”

While the official cast and crew movie premiere is scheduled for Dec. 9 in Algona, which Brockhohn said is absolutely warranted, he said he strongly advocated for it to be shown in Forest City in a similar timeframe.

“I talked to (Writer and Supervising Producer) DJ Perry, Shane Hagedorn, and Director Tony Hornus about having it shown in the Forest Theatre since the movie was filmed in Forest City for four days at Heritage Park. Because of that, there’s a big interest in it in Forest City.”

A key to the deal being sealed to show the movie in Forest City may have been Brockhohn connecting movie officials with Forest Theatre Manager HP Kobriger, who serves under a board of directors for the city’s local movie theater. The film has also been in negotiations to play several theatre chains around the country as well as several event showings going into 2023. It will be released to home video in the second half of 2023 for steaming, broadcast, and DVD. The official theatrical trailer is available for viewing at https://youtu.be/s03pzBaG3rs.

“Since Algona had top billing, the premiere should be there,” Brockhohn said. “I’m going to the premiere in Algona. On Saturday and Sunday, I’ll go see it in Forest City. I’ve also invited a lot of people to the movie, including some writers and producers to come see it too in Forest City.”

He noted the list of invitees, who he expects to attend, includes a movie producer from Cedar Rapids that he has talked to regarding a role in another Christmas movie.

Brockhohn was an instrumental resource for roles cast in “Silent Night in Algona.” The BrickStreet Theatre board member of two decades helped arrange for movie extras. He also was able to provide the director with a number of names for primary actors in the new movie.

“I’ve worked on many sets before and this group is a top-notch group of people,” Brockhohn said. “I told them I’d help with anything they wanted me to do. It’s a good company and a good project.”

Brockhohn also noted the attention to detail regarding local historical events portrayed in the World War II home-front drama.

“That’s the most important thing I got out of this movie,” Brockhohn said. “It was a history lesson for me. I really love the history. I’d heard stories about people in the camps, but I really didn’t know.”

Movie press

Inspired by actual events, the movie was developed over several years by Collective Development, Inc. in conjunction with the Donald R. Tietz Charitable Foundation of Algona. Tietz was a young boy growing up on a family farm in Algona during WWII and later was an Algona entrepreneur and philanthropist.

According to Director Hornus, when the U.S. Army decided to construct a German POW camp in Algona’s midst, bringing in German prisoners – Nazis – the very men who were killing, maiming and holding captive their sons, brothers, husbands and friends, not everyone was pleased. However, he said the story will show how human beings – even mortal enemies – share far more similarities than differences.

Collective Development Inc. is a Midwest production company, well known for creating films with uplifting, inspirational storylines.

During WWI and WWII, 425,000 Germans, were housed in 700 camps throughout the Midwest. Many Americans and most Germans are unaware of this unique piece of history. The film focuses on the Algona camp, because of a unique gift made by a group of prisoners and presented to the town of Algona, at Christmastime.

"Our desire to gift the people of Algona, a finished film, by Christmas, has led us to an amusing parallel story of history repeating itself," Writer and Producer DJ Perry said in a press release for the theatrical release. "We artists at CDI, just like the German PW's, are now working diligently, to finish our gift for the people of Algona."

The family-friendly film examines wartime life in the small Midwest town. It follows the lives of the guards and prisoners. The film also has several national product partners such as The Hershey Company, Hormel Foods, and Smithfield Foods.