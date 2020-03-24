Douglas “Spark” Guy
0 comments

Douglas “Spark” Guy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Douglas “Spark” Guy

Douglas “Spark” Guy

November 20, 1959 - March 3, 2020

Douglas “Spark” Guy, 60, of Osage, IA died on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Mercy One in Mason City, IA.

Douglas Allen Guy was born on November 20, 1959 to Robert Guy and Barbara Sorum. He attended school in Grand Meadow, MN and LeRoy, MN. He worked jobs at Moeller Farms, Kruegels, AMPI, Great Lakes Express, and was later self-employed at Doug's Furniture Refinishing. He married Margaret Westphall and the two were later divorced. On October 19, 2007, Doug married Susanne Meier in Osage, IA. Doug liked anything Harley Davidson and enjoyed riding. He also enjoyed working on go-carts as well as racing them. He loved spending time with his grandkids and family.

Doug is survived by his mother Barb Swenson of Siloam Springs, AR, wife Sue Guy of Osage, IA, daughters Sarah (Rick) Laganiere of Grand Meadow, MN and their children Cameron, Sean, and Grace, and Shelly Guy of Stewartville, MN and her children Nicholas and McKia, and siblings Darwin, Debra, and Dawn.

He was preceded in death by his father Robert Guy, grandparents Wayne and Edith Guy, grandmother Martha Vogen, and step-father Robert Swenson.

Private family memorial services for Doug were held.

0 comments
To plant a tree in memory of Douglas Guy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News