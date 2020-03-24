Douglas “Spark” Guy

Douglas Allen Guy was born on November 20, 1959 to Robert Guy and Barbara Sorum. He attended school in Grand Meadow, MN and LeRoy, MN. He worked jobs at Moeller Farms, Kruegels, AMPI, Great Lakes Express, and was later self-employed at Doug's Furniture Refinishing. He married Margaret Westphall and the two were later divorced. On October 19, 2007, Doug married Susanne Meier in Osage, IA. Doug liked anything Harley Davidson and enjoyed riding. He also enjoyed working on go-carts as well as racing them. He loved spending time with his grandkids and family.