DOT and NWS holding winter weather webinar

The weather in Iowa is always changing and can vary widely from one corner of the state to the next. From 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, the public is invited for a media winter weather resources webinar.

IDOT

This webinar will provide a glimpse into what the Iowa Departments of Transportation and Public Safety and the National Weather Service do to prepare for the winter season and how we prepare and respond to each unique storm.

They will also share tips on how to best work with these agencies, introduce resources available to enhance winter weather reporting and give a chance to ask agency representatives questions.

Presenters will be Andrea Henry, Iowa DOT Director of Strategic Communications; Alex Dinkla, Iowa State Patrol Public Information Officer; and Chad Hahn, NOAA/National Weather Service-Des Moines.

Register for Winter Weather Media Briefing at the GoToWebinar link https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/578119234333394446. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. The webinar will be recorded and distributed for those who cannot attend live.

