Dorothy (Sullivan) Owen
January 17, 1932 - March 24, 2020
Mrs. Dorothy (Sullivan) Owen, widow of Dr. William E. Owen of St. Ansgar, Iowa, age 88, died peacefully in her sleep on March 24, 2020 in Pacific Grove CA.
Born January 17, 1932 on a farm east of Osage IA, Dorothy was the third child of Harold and Marie Sullivan. She attended nursing school in Sioux City and Mason City IA, receiving her diploma as a Registered Nurse in 1965. After several years of practice in her profession, including serving as the Winneshiek County (Iowa) Public Health Nurse from 1965 to 1971, she studied at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester MN becoming one of the first pediatric nurse practitioners in the United States. She was also certified as a Physicians Assistant.
Following graduation from Mayo in 1972, she joined Dr. William E. Owen in his medical practice in St. Ansgar IA where they worked as a team to provide medical care to the northern Iowa, southern Minnesota community until their retirement in 1984. They married in July 1975 at Sacred Heart Church in Meyer IA and were married for 27 years.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter Joan M. Hastings of New York City, daughter Dr. Marie (Robert) Tolsma of Lakewood CO, son-in-law William Varner of Naples FL, granddaughter Bridget (Lance) Varner Morel of Westport CT, grandson Nicholas (Juliana) Varner of Cleveland OH, grandson John (Paige Alfonzo) Tolsma of Zurich, Switzerland, Thomas (Brie Slam) Tolsma of Lakewood CO, Aaron S. Tolsma of Denver CO, and great-grandchildren William and Camila Varner, and Taylor Tolsma Greene. Also surviving are step-sons Dr. William R. (Cynthia) Owen of Wausau WI and Dr. Richard (Paula) Owen of Rochester MN and grandchildren Dr. Amy Owen, Sarah Owen and Ann and Susan Owen. She has one surviving sister, Mary Clausen of Des Moines IA, beloved sister-in-law Carol Sullivan of Osage IA, special god daughter Lisa (Keith) Sullivan Cockrum of Osage IA and proudly mentored niece Colleen (Josh) Sullivan Byrnes of Osage IA, daughters Susan (Reynold) Jensen Sacquitne of Maple Grove MN and Tricia Tolsma of Lakewood CO, and numerous wonderful nieces, nephews, cousins, and beloved friends including Katherine Vogel, Mary Ann Cusenza and the Cusenza family, and Darlene and Lee Hunt – all of the Pacific Grove CA area, as well as Duane and Marlene Fenstermann of Decorah IA.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Dr. William E. Owen in 2002, her daughter Patricia Varner in 2003, granddaughter Dana B. Greene in 2020, her parents, her beloved brother John Sullivan and beloved brother and sister-in-law Mark and Helen Sullivan, and brothers Keith and Jerry, step-daughter Patty Owen, grandson Ryan Donovan, and niece Anne Sullivan Laing.
There will be no memorial service though a mass for Dr. and Mrs. William E. Owen will be offered as able to arrange. Dorothy will be cremated with a private family celebration of her life at a future date. Those wishing to send memorials may send mass offerings to the Sacred Heart Church in Osage IA.
