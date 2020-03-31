Dorothy (Sullivan) Owen

January 17, 1932 - March 24, 2020

Mrs. Dorothy (Sullivan) Owen, widow of Dr. William E. Owen of St. Ansgar, Iowa, age 88, died peacefully in her sleep on March 24, 2020 in Pacific Grove CA.

Born January 17, 1932 on a farm east of Osage IA, Dorothy was the third child of Harold and Marie Sullivan. She attended nursing school in Sioux City and Mason City IA, receiving her diploma as a Registered Nurse in 1965. After several years of practice in her profession, including serving as the Winneshiek County (Iowa) Public Health Nurse from 1965 to 1971, she studied at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester MN becoming one of the first pediatric nurse practitioners in the United States. She was also certified as a Physicians Assistant.

Following graduation from Mayo in 1972, she joined Dr. William E. Owen in his medical practice in St. Ansgar IA where they worked as a team to provide medical care to the northern Iowa, southern Minnesota community until their retirement in 1984. They married in July 1975 at Sacred Heart Church in Meyer IA and were married for 27 years.