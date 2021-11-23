 Skip to main content
Donors needed at upcoming Britt, Corwith community blood drives

LifeServe Blood Center is seeking eligible blood donors to give blood at upcoming community blood drives in Britt and Corwith to prevent a blood shortage.

The Britt community blood drive will be held from 1-6 p.m. on Dec. 8 at the Britt Municipal Building, 170 Main Avenue South. The Corwith community blood drive will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the Corwith Community Center, 110 Wayne Street.

Appointments are required in advance of blood donation. Schedule an appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.

