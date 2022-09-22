Donations to help fund repeaters for West Hancock Ambulance Service radios

The West Hancock Ambulance Service in Britt recently accepted a $1,000 contribution from the NEW Cooperative Foundation. The funds will be used to purchase repeaters for the ambulance service’s portable radios. The project also received support from the Land O’Lakes Foundation, which provided matching funds totaling $1,000.

The ambulance service provides pre-emergency medical care and transportation to the west half of Hancock County, serving nearly 7,000 residents in a 320-square-mile area that includes six communities.

“The funding will be used to purchase repeaters for our ambulance radios,” said WHAS EMT Dakota Peterson. “Without the repeaters, our portable radios do not communicate with dispatch or other units during times of need. This means that our crews have to go to the ambulance to contact dispatch, which takes time away from the call. We are grateful for NEW Cooperative and the Land O’Lakes Foundation for their support of this important project for our service.”

NEW Cooperative Foundation Director, Gary Moritz, said the cooperative was pleased to support the project.

“Securing funding for local first responder departments can often be difficult," he said. "We are happy to collaborate with the Land O’Lakes Foundation to provide $2,000 in total funding to the West Hancock Ambulance Service.”