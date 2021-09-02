Donations sought for Garner resident in need of kidney transplant

Garner-area volunteers are raising funds for the Children's Organ Transplant Association to help local resident Caidyn Kruse.

Kruse has been diagnosed with kidney disease. The transplant team at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City recommends a life-saving kidney transplant. Garner volunteers are raising $40,000 for COTA to assist with transplant-related expenses.

According to a COTA news release, the cost of a life-saving transplant often exceeds $800,000. Most transplant families are unable to shoulder that financial burden. COTA is a national 501(c)3 charity dedicated to organizing and guiding communities in raising funds for transplant-related expenses. COTA works with individuals of any age with a single-gene disorder such as Polycystic Kidney Disease, Cystic Fibrosis, or Sickle Cell Disease.

Volunteers are needed for this COTA community campaign. Individuals and groups interested in more information should contact COTA community coordinator Linda Putney at 641.590.5784 or lputney@forestcity.k12.ia.us.

COTA assists transplant patients in avoiding financial devastation. Once the transplant is complete, individuals face significant transplant-related expenses. In cases where a shortfall exists, COTA helps bridge the financial gap.

Kruse asked for assistance from COTA. One hundred percent of all funds raised for COTA assist patients with a lifetime transplant-related expenses. Contributions may be sent to the Children’s Organ Transplant Association, 2501 West COTA Drive, Bloomington, Indiana, 47403. Checks should be made payable to COTA, with “In Honor of Team Caidyn” written on the memo line. Secure credit card gifts are accepted online at www.COTAforTeamCaidyn.com.

