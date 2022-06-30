Donation fulfills dying wish of Woden miniatures artist Beryl Buffington

It was a dying wish of Beryl Buffington to know that his handcrafted hobby train set and other miniatures have a new home to be preserved and enjoyed by others.

Heritage Park in Forest City is that new home for his elaborate train set, with town and country landscapes, and some of his many other miniature creations. Craftsman and hobbyist Bob Ver Hoef of Leland is overseeing what he says has already been and will continue to be an extensive project.

Many of the late Woden resident’s handmade miniature creations were donated and carefully moved to Heritage Park just one day before Buffington’s death. There, they will ultimately be featured in the park’s train museum.

Buffington is the craftsman and handmade miniatures artist who was featured multiple times in the Mason City Globe Gazette, as well as other publications, before his death on June 24.

Dawn Arispe of Heritage Park said that Buffington’s family formally donated his 30-foot by 8-foot hobby train set plus a number of other miniatures.

“Giving this to the park was a wish he wanted fulfilled prior to his death,” Arispe said. “These are amazing. It took eight volunteers to take it apart, load, and unload it.”

Ver Hoef of Leland is working closely with Arispe on the project in hopes of having everything ready to show at the museum by next spring. Arispe said 99% is made from recycled goods that Buffington made himself. It was well-known that Buffington’s family members even helped to find materials for his hobby work.

“I have a big train layout and I am a collector of trains myself since 1995,” Ver Hoef said. “I’ll be overseeing this train project to get it finished.”

Ver Hoef is assistant tour director of the Lionel Collectors Club of America. He said Buffington’s trains are more miniature than those of the collectors club, very unique and handcrafted by using plastic, wood, paper, plaster, plus lots of glue.

“He’s so excited about this project,” Arispe said. “I knew Bob was a hobbyist in this field, so I called and asked him if it could be moved and if he felt it had value, not just monetary but personality value. I wanted to know if it would bring people out to see it.”

Beryl’s sister Sharon Grimm invited them down to his basement wonderland where much of his work was housed. She had first contacted park officials about Buffington’s donation wish about six months earlier to discuss his wishes. With Buffington receiving end-of-life care, she contacted them again about three weeks prior to the formal donation.

“We couldn’t believe what we saw,” Arispe said. “It’s so many things. Bob said even if a real monetary value cannot be established, it needs to be at Heritage Park because of its innovation, intellect and thought. Bob said it is priceless as far as he is concerned.”

In addition to the train set, miniatures include an Alamo set, the Empire State Building and Space Needle, stage coaches with horses, clocks, Tonka toys and trucks, cars and merry go rounds, just for starters.

The hobby train set itself includes town and city landscapes, mountains, a shipyard, cooperative grain elevator, bridges, wind turbines, oil rigs, communications towers, forestry and logging operations, farms with fields and livestock as well as barns and equipment, stables and blacksmith shops, and even a casino. Of course, there are the trains, railroad tracks and train stations themselves, and so much more.

Because Buffington’s primary masterpieces were housed in his basement, some work was required remove it relatively unharmed. While not presently not intact because of the move, Arispe said everything should be okay and good as new when Bob is done working on it.

“It was downstairs in the basement with three feet of clearance,” Arispe said. “There was no other way to move it. We told them what we needed to do and the family was okay with it. Everything made it here safely. Bob has a way of doing it, so you won’t be able to tell. Pieces were strategically sawed apart in specific spots apart to be able to put it back together. It was four days of preparation for the move and four hours to bring it here.”

Ver Hoef said it was actually an even tighter clearance, necessitating dividing the train set into a dozen sections.

“The layout was phenomenal and it was a professional display there,” Ver Hoef said. “The guy was so talented. We measured the door openings and had 29 inches max to get it out of the house. We cut where it can easily be patched together.”

Ver Hoef said electrical connections must be reworked. The old display legs will also be replaced.

“I’ll be putting it back together again, working on scenery, decorations, and getting it ready to be hooked up for power,” Ver Hoef said. “It’s all direct current. It runs through DC transformers and needs to be stepped down. It’s going to be a big process and take a lot of time. It’ll take approximately 6-8 months to get close to finished with this project.”

Randy Broesder of Farmer’s Coop Association in Forest City donated the use of an enclosed trailer for the move to Heritage Park.

“Every time we look, we find that something else moves or lights up,” Arispe said. “He did replicas of Tonka trucks, but you can’t tell. They look like the real thing and are made out of plastics and sometimes cardboard."

Buffington’s donations are being housed in a garage where everything will be repaired before the display is established in the train museum located directly south of the park’s “Iron Memories” display.

Buffington’s wife, Sharon, had preceded him in death. In the house that he built himself, Buffington baked, — kringle bread was a specialty — made his miniatures from scratch, restored cuckoo clocks that he called his "friends," and wrote poetry. Many of his poems are about Sharon.

The basement of Buffington's house was always the main attraction.

At night time, he’d occasionally go downstairs and turn off all the lights to watch the trains run. There in the lab, where he spent so much time, was an ode to his wife. It prominently featured a yellow 1951 Chevy similar to what they used to drive and a photo of him with his arm around Sharon in front of their ride.

An old ship replica that he named the "U.S.S. Buffington" took him decades to finish. Some projects took him a lot longer because he sourced everything himself and made miniatures from scratch.

Adept in super glue, Buffington had claimed that his Eiffel Tower, made partly of horizontal window blinds, had more than 1,000 glue points.

Lots of it is a handheld-with-care kind of deal. He had a certain way with superglue that he liked. He painted things," Arispe said. "

Words can’t describe this stuff.”

Editor's Note: Information from Jared McNett's previous Globe Gazette articles on Beryl Buffington is referenced in this article.

