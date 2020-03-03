Donald Paul Gifford, Sr.

He graduated from Britt High School in 1945. His military service in the U.S. Army Air Corps was from 1945 to 1947. He was stationed in Germany during his time of service. After he returned home he married Shirley Arlene Johnson on January 26, 1947. They began family farming with Johnsons in Kanawha, Iowa.

In 1956, the couple and four of their children, plus one on the way, moved to this wonderful small town with a boulevard of roses and a swimming pool. The Kenyon division of the lumber yard closed 2 years after the move, and that is when Don was able to get a job at the Kenyon Post Office, walking the town route as the first ever city mail carrier in 1959. Cookie, the family dog, walked the 13 miles with him every day. She knew the route so well, she could help the sub if one was needed.