Local optometrist Donald Furman of Forest City was recently installed as President of the Iowa Optometric Association at its Annual Congress held at the Marriott Downtown Hotel in Des Moines.

Dr. Furman currently practices at Family Eye Care Center in Garner, Britt, and Forest City with his partners, Drs. Trichelle Jackson and Haley Mathews. Dr. Furman has been practicing optometry for 31 years having graduated from the Illinois College of Optometry in Chicago in 1992.

Dr. Furman and his wife, Melinda, live in Forest City.

The mission of the Iowa Optometric Association is to improve the quality, availability, and accessibility of eye/vision care in Iowa, to represent the optometric profession to government, third parties and the public, and to assist members in conducting their practices successfully in accordance with the highest standards of patient care and efficiency.

