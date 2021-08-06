Dog days at the county fair

On Thursday at the Mitchell County Fair, after the midway dust had settled and the swine and horses were judged, there was only one competition remaining.
That evening, across the fairgrounds from the Miller Petting Zoo, where a little girl was comforted after getting licked by a baby calf, a small crowd of parents waited for their children’s canines to run an obstacle course. The competition could not be described as cutthroat.
The star of this year’s dog show did not win a blue ribbon or a gold medal. She was a Corgi named Sugar, and she ran the course with a secret.
The final event was agility. Obstacles included a teeter totter, a bench, tiling and a hurdle – all feats difficult for dogs short of leg, like bulldogs or Basset hounds.
The crowd was filled with luminaries like Dr. Ashlie Kolbet, DVM, who works for Osage Veterinary Clinic. She became a vet because she loves animals. Being a vet has only made her love them more. That is how the family earned four Corgis.
The Kolbet dogs were a quartet of athletes. Their coaches were daughters Alexis and Lily, who wore 4-H shirts for the competition. The Corgis wore collars.
“It all started with Oscar,” Alexis said of Corgi number one. “Mom brought him home from the vet clinic because they were going to put him down, because nobody wanted him. We just took him in.”
“He was a stray that nobody claimed,” Ashlie said. “We liked the Corgi breed, so we got more.”
Now they breed Corgis, which means even more athletes. Fortunately, the Kolbets live on a farm. Of the four dogs competing at the fair, Cash and Macy fill out the rest of the team.
Televised dog agility shows, like human sporting events, give the impression of ease. Border collies remember the course and fail only in comparison to their competitors. However, for species such as mini dachshunds, reality is harsh but adorable.
For younger sister Lily, watching cocker spaniels navigate agility courses was an inspiration.
On this evening, it is not clear whether children’s cheers and shouts of encouragement make the county fair’s contestants run faster. More likely it was a distraction, but one each dog faced.
“They get them trained and taught to do everything so they can exhibit them,” Ashlie said of her ambitious daughters.
“It takes a lot of work, depending on the dog,” Alexis said.
“They do everything,” Ashlie said.
Her girls show hogs, sheep, goats, cattle, rabbits and chickens. They do static exhibits. On top of it all, they race dogs, which for Mitchell County 4-H students is an exclusive club.
Like many parents, all of this keeps Ashlie at the fair, from one show to the next.
She has lived in the Osage area since 2012, and since then she has become accustomed to her girls keeping busy with whatever project they have in mind that day.
“We’ve got a good livestock show here,” she said. “They’re my favorite part of the fair. It’s from my love of animals.”
The show goes on.
Some of the Corgis were rookies. Others were holding a secret mentioned earlier.
“I’m surprised at her agility,” Alexis said, pointing to Sugar, who embraced her role as star. “She’s pregnant. And she actually jumped.”
Alexis was just as surprised at Oscar, the Corgi once on death row, now thriving in an arena at the Mitchell County Fair. He finished second in agility. For Alexis, Sugar and Oscar are both heroes.
More from the fair
After the day is over and a cool breeze passes below the half-empty water tower – looking like a glass with a straw sticking out – the lights came on in the midway. Carnival workers set up games to win NBA jerseys and goldfish. Children fill the rides and eat funnel cakes as teenagers hang sideways on the swings.
Below the shadowy water tower, a white van jumps a large mound in the Tuff Trucks competition.
In her final ride before it got too dark, Jolie Linkenmeyer spins around in a seat shaped like Blue the dog from the children’s show Blue’s Clues.
Taking a break from preparing for the inevitable start of school, Osage second grade teacher Amber Tabbert stands next to the ride’s white gate and watches her niece Jolie smile, then turn pensive with a finger covering her mouth, like she is quieting her classroom. Jolie makes one last turn before Blue slows and the gate is opened, before she moves on to the next ride.
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.