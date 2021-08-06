Dog days at the county fair

Like many parents, all of this keeps Ashlie at the fair, from one show to the next.

She has lived in the Osage area since 2012, and since then she has become accustomed to her girls keeping busy with whatever project they have in mind that day.

“We’ve got a good livestock show here,” she said. “They’re my favorite part of the fair. It’s from my love of animals.”

The show goes on.

Some of the Corgis were rookies. Others were holding a secret mentioned earlier.

“I’m surprised at her agility,” Alexis said, pointing to Sugar, who embraced her role as star. “She’s pregnant. And she actually jumped.”

Alexis was just as surprised at Oscar, the Corgi once on death row, now thriving in an arena at the Mitchell County Fair. He finished second in agility. For Alexis, Sugar and Oscar are both heroes.

After the day is over and a cool breeze passes below the half-empty water tower – looking like a glass with a straw sticking out – the lights came on in the midway. Carnival workers set up games to win NBA jerseys and goldfish. Children fill the rides and eat funnel cakes as teenagers hang sideways on the swings.