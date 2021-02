Des Moines Area Community College has named Timothy Ott and Samantha Scharper of Osage to its fall semester president’s list.

According to the press release, to be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 4.0 grade point average for that semester.

DMACC has also named Nolan Byrnes of Osage to its fall semester dean’s list.

To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average for that semester.

