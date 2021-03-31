District suggests Lincoln Elementary School supervision

As spring has come and the weather warms, Lincoln Elementary School in Osage is asking parents to consider supervision of young students before and after school.

According to a school district release, before school, inside supervision begins at 7:45 a.m. with breakfast and supervised outdoor playground time beginning at 7:50 a.m. Teachers have time to prepare for their day from 7:30 a.m. until students arrive from the playground or breakfast at 8:05 a.m.

After school, students are dismissed to the buses, and the buses leave around 3:07 p.m., with students walking home or being picked up by parents following the departure of the buses. There is no classroom supervision once students have been dismissed for the day, as this is also teacher prep time.

Parents’ plans need to be in place for children by 3:20 p.m., which usually means daycare, parent pick-up, or children walking home. It is permissible for children to play on school grounds before 7:45 a.m. and after 3:20 p.m., just as it is in the evenings or on the weekends.

Principal Greg Adams asks parents to please consider rides or daycare options for children prior to 7:45 a.m. or after 3:30 p.m. Parents may contact him for more information at 641-732-5856.

