Distinguished alumni returning to Osage

The Osage Education Foundation will hold the 2021 Distinguished Alumni Reception during the Osage High School Homecoming weekend in October. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.

Four alumni will be honored beginning with the homecoming parade on Friday afternoon, Oct. 8. They will also be recognized at the Friday, Oct. 9 homecoming football game. A reception in their honor will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9 at the Cedar Valley Seminary in Osage.

Alumni to be honored are:

Pat Mackin – class of 1966

Bruce Olson – class of 1973

Joyce Larson Ruehlow – class of 1979

Emily Schmidt Massey – class of 1992

Tickets can be purchased for $15 each at all local Osage banks and at Hardware Hank or you can mail a check for tickets to: OEF – P.O. Box 82 – Osage, IA 50461. Tickets can also be purchased on-line at the Osage Education Foundation website: https://sites.google.com/view/oefalumni/home (ticket price will increase to $20 each for tickets purchased after Oct. 1.)

The Osage Education Foundation will continue to monitor COVID-19 protocols as it gets closer to the event.

