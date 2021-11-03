Dispute continues over MCEDC

During the Nov. 1 Mitchell County Board of Supervisors meeting, Mitchell County Attorney Mark Walk discussed a decision by the Iowa Public Information Board.

It was in regard to a complaint made by Stan Walk, who was turned down for director of Mitchell County Economic Development Commission in favor of Sheri Penney.

Earlier, in an email sent to Director Margaret Johnson of the Iowa Public Information Board, Stan Walk stated he believes the taxpayers of Mitchell County were harmed by the hiring of an unqualified individual. He said that Johnson recommended his case be dismissed even though she determined Chapters 21 and 22 of the Iowa code had been violated at least once.

According to Stan Walk, the number of times it was violated could not be determined, since all meetings and actions were secret because Johnson concluded the actions of the MCEDC constituted a harmless error.

“In other words, violations of Chapters 21 and 22 are OK as long as no one is harmed,” Stan Walk wrote. “These laws do not have to be upheld if no one is har(m)ed, concluded Director Johnson.

“Due in part to these secret meetings, Stan Walk was denied a job that he was totally qualified for while the successful applicant admittedly explained she had no qualifications but was willing to learn. This board does not rule on whether or not Stan Walk was the most qualified, but claiming secret votes, a secret hiring and no public minutes were what you were to rule on.”

Stan Walk added that the conclusion of a harmless error was wrong, and Stan Walk was harmed by the MCEDC’s actions.

In a subsequent Facebook post, Stan Walk stated that Johnson’s ruling suggests that laws in Mitchell County no longer need to be followed as long as an individual can show the violation was unintended and harmless error.

“This is your county government in action, 2021,” he said.

At the Nov. 1 supervisors meeting, Mark Walk disputed Stan Walk’s assertions.

“I know this doesn’t really affect the board of supervisors directly, but it indirectly affects all of us,” Mark Walk said. “Because when I see someone in public, I get a lot of comments, ‘Well, I see that Stan Walk won his case against Economic Development.’ He’s posted on Facebook that he won, and… if Stan Walk considers the board dismissing his case winning, then I guess he won. But there’s nothing farther from the truth.

“They dismissed his claim. He’s claiming that it’s harmless error. That’s not what the decision said. The decision clearly said that Economic Development did not violate the open meetings act, the public documents act…. They never said they violated it and it was harmless error.”

Mark Walk stated that when the Iowa Public Information Board dismissed Stan Walk’s complaint, the dismissal was straightforward, adding he believes the claims in the complaint had no validity.

“If he wants to claim that as a victory, that’s fine, but his complaint’s over, it’s done with, it’s not going any farther,” Mark Walk said. “There were no sanctions, no penalties whatsoever to the Economic Board…. If that’s his definition of a win, I’ll take that 100 times out of 100.”

Mark Walk said a copy of the decision is available at Walk & Murphy, PLC in Osage. It is available by email, and those interested may contact the county attorney’s office at 641-732-5727.

“Everyone can read it and make their own decisions,” he said.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0