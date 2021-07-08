Discussion continues on Rock Ridge Development

Horgen voiced some frustration about the delay.

“I understand you wanting to table it because of your lawyer’s involvement,” he said. “As far as the county’s EDC board goes, that’s their job to inform you of what’s going on. This has been going on for over a year.”

Horgen said it had been downsized to the current project to make it affordable.

“I would hope that lawyers and boards that deal with this would educate themselves about TIF, because it’s an important element to promote economic development,” he said. “This is money that isn’t earned yet. Right now, we’re paying tax on dirt.”

Horgen said the city can grant 10 years of tax abatement, but 15 years is necessary to begin work.

“The developer wants some indication we can go to 15 years,” Horgen said. “That’s why we’re here. It’s not something I want, it’s something the developer is asking for.”

Sixty percent of the TIF tax goes to developers, while 40 percent goes to Low- and Moderate-Income (LMI) housing in Saint Ansgar, therefore five more years is being requested.