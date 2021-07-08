Discussion continues on Rock Ridge Development

On July 6, Mitchell County Attorney Mark Walk informed the Board of Supervisors that he had not had a chance to review the Rock Ridge Development proposal on the southwest corner of Saint Ansgar, along Foothill Avenue and Eighth Street.
“I would suggest to them if they’re planning on doing something like this in the future … get the Board of Supervisors and get me and get Mitchell County Economic Development in the loop right away,” Walk said. “I assume they’ve been working on this for a month if not a year.
“And now all of the sudden to just drop everything on the Board of Supervisors and say, ‘We want you guys to act on this right away,’ I just don’t think it’s reasonable given the amount of information and money that’s involved. It’s going to take me a while to get up to speed on that.”
Walk said he would need to set up a meeting in order for the development proposal to be explained in depth.
“I can get up to speed a lot quicker that way,” he said. “But I just can’t get it done that fast.”
Later in the meeting, supervisor Jim Wherry addressed Saint Ansgar Mayor Keith Horgen.
“I have questions about it, but I would also like to table it,” Wherry said. “I would also like to discuss it.”
Horgen voiced some frustration about the delay.
“I understand you wanting to table it because of your lawyer’s involvement,” he said. “As far as the county’s EDC board goes, that’s their job to inform you of what’s going on. This has been going on for over a year.”
Horgen said it had been downsized to the current project to make it affordable.
“I would hope that lawyers and boards that deal with this would educate themselves about TIF, because it’s an important element to promote economic development,” he said. “This is money that isn’t earned yet. Right now, we’re paying tax on dirt.”
Horgen said the city can grant 10 years of tax abatement, but 15 years is necessary to begin work.
“The developer wants some indication we can go to 15 years,” Horgen said. “That’s why we’re here. It’s not something I want, it’s something the developer is asking for.”
Sixty percent of the TIF tax goes to developers, while 40 percent goes to Low- and Moderate-Income (LMI) housing in Saint Ansgar, therefore five more years is being requested.
“Everybody needs to get up to speed about the programs we have out there to help economic development,” Horgen said. “I hope that happens. I hope this can be resolved in a timely fashion. With lawyers involved, it takes time for them to go over things. I understand that.”
Wherry requested engineers’ estimates for the project, adding there are two phases, 13 houses and an additional 29 after that. Horgen responded by saying the project had been downsized and cut up into three phases because of the cost of the project.
“Part of the first phase is what the city will handle, which is something over $75,000,” Horgen said. Wherry said the entire infrastructure project for 13 houses is almost $544,000.
“The estimate is that the houses are going to have a $4,000 property tax,” Wherry said. “You compute that out, that equates to $780,000. That’s an investment taxpayers of the county are doing to this project by abating or rebating that.
“Yes it’s important the developers make money, but it’s also important it’s the right thing for the taxpayers of Mitchell County. That’s why I want this done correctly and not just jump on it. There are things that need sorted out rather than to make a decision today.”
“I did a little research too, and there are other counties, other cities that have done developments, and nobody’s done something like this that I can find,” Supervisor Mike Mayer said.
The supervisors voted to table the matter.
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.